‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Heartbroken Steffy Says Yes To Bill, Chooses Father Over Son

Steffy has had enough of wishy-washy Liam's antics and says yes to Dollar Bill

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has a strong reaction to Liam choosing Hope over her. According to Inquisitr,Liam moves in with Hope this week and stuns family and friends by his actions. More than Hope’s encouragement of him to leave his wife and unborn child, Liam reacted to her having signed the annulment papers. Liam never thought that she would actually go through with making their marriage null and void since she always professed her love for him and begged him to return. In what seems to be a knee-jerk reaction, Soap Dirt reports that Steffy settles for Bill and gives up on her relationship with Liam.

If one takes a closer look at the whole situation, it seems as if Bill is playing puppet master once again. When Steffy signs the annulment papers she tells Liam that she is giving him his freedom but that she hopes that he chooses her instead. However, She Knows Soaps recaps state that Bill asks her to sign the annulment papers and reminds her that he did not tell the cops that her mother shot him. It stands to reason than that she felt obligated to acquiesce to her father-in-law’s request to keep Taylor (Hunter Tylo) safe. If it wasn’t for the papers, Liam wouldn’t have moved in with Hope.

Think these two can start over again? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qOTnvK2SUB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 23, 2018

On the other hand, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Bill will do anything to make his daughter-in-law his bride. Steffy may realize that she cannot make Liam choose her, and therefore makes a decision she believes to be best for her and her unborn daughter. She really wants her baby to have the stability of a father, and he has promised that he will raise her daughter like his own. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy’s own father has been nursing a grudge against Mr. Spencer. This week he and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have a fight concerning their daughters, so one can only imagine his outrage when she chooses his arch enemy.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, April 23-27. Under duress from Bill, Steffy grants Liam his request regarding their marriage, Hope makes a bold move, Nia Sioux debuts as “Emma the Forrester Intern,” and Robin Givens returns as “Dr. Phillips." #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/DabB0YrA8e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 21, 2018

Bill and Steffy could be married during May sweeps since Steffy agrees to do something for Bill that Ridge will hate, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Even though the spoilers indicate that Bill also reveals that he is the baby’s father during their honeymoon, Steffy still loves Liam deeply. Could Bill settle for being second choice? Bold and the Beautiful sits every weekday on CBS.