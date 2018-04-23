Jenelle Evans Renews Feud With Kailyn Lowry After Leah Messer Drama

Jenelle Evans is back at it again with Kailyn Lowry. The two have feuded on and off over the last few years, but now, it is getting more intense. It has been a busy week for the Teen Mom 2 crowd, especially the ones who are used to making headlines. Everything began when Evans’ husband, David Eason, came for Leah Messer and Corey Simms after a photo of their daughter wearing cheerleading makeup was shared.

After that went down, Kailyn Lowry stepped in to defend her friend. Leah Messer and Lowry have grown close over the last few years. They vacationed together recently, and when Jenelle Evans and her husband attacked Messer, Kailyn wasn’t going to sit quietly and let it happen. According to The Ashley, the feud between Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry is renewed after an Instagram rant. The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to call out her co-star, insinuating that she makes everything about her.

This is going to complicate things for the upcoming reunion that is set to tape at some point next month. The new season of Teen Mom 2 will also begin airing soon, which will showcase everything that happened with David Eason and his firing from the show. Jenelle Evans no longer has allies in her co-stars, except maybe Briana DeJesus. Since the new feud involves three of the five stars, things could get intense quickly when they are all in the same building.

The drama going forward with Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry is going to be something fans keep an eye on. Briana DeJesus has sided with Evans on everything so far, but Chelsea Houska has remained quiet on the newly-reignited feud. There have been some cease and desists sent out by Jenelle in the past, and that could be contributing to the silence from the other ladies. There is a fine line to walk when it comes to the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Can’t have one castmates back and then get mad when i have my girls backs — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 23, 2018

Social media is the breeding ground for the shade and attacks between Jenelle Evans and her Teen Mom 2 co-stars. Kailyn Lowry has never backed down from calling out her former friend, and this time is no exception.