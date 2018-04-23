Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Apology From Restaurant That Couldn’t Seat Him

The Milwaukee Bucks star was hungry for a post-game meal after scoring the winning basket against the Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo received a public apology on social media after he and his girlfriend were unable to get a table in a busy taco restaurant in Milwaukee yesterday.

The NBA star, affectionately known as the “Greek Freak,” scored 27 points, including the winning basket on a tip-in, against the Boston Celtics for a 104-102 win, ESPN reported. The win tied up the series with the Celtics at 2-2. The player, who acquired his nickname because he was born in Athens, Greece, played in Europe before joining the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks selected Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA draft. For his career, Antetokounmpo averages 17 points and about seven rebounds per game.

A Bucks fan tweeted a picture of Antetokounmpo and his companion waiting for about 10 minutes for a table before they left for another eatery. Presumably the restaurant staff did not recognize the 6-foot-11 Milwaukee Bucks star. The low-key duo subsequently headed to a nearby pizza parlor, which memorialized the visit on Instagram.

Bel Air Cantina wrote on Facebook that it was honored that Antetokounmpo was present for a celebratory meal and expressed disappointment that the restaurant was unable to serve him promptly.

“We are very sorry we weren’t able to seat Giannis Antetokounmpo in as timely of a manner as we would have hoped. The Milwaukee Bucks big win, thanks to his tip in and the team’s great play, combined with today’s spring weather had people turn out in droves to celebrate and we had quite a wait…”

At @BelAirCantina on water street and just watched @Giannis_An34 wait for a table for 10 minutes and no one helped him so he left… Dude just won Milwaukee a playoff game! Get him some service pic.twitter.com/hcjsJfThiA — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

As a way to make amends, the Mexican restaurant promised to save Antetokounmpo a table after Game 6 on Thursday evening. The teams are heading back to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

If the Bucks prevail in Game 6 and wrap-up the series (which presumes a Milwaukee win in Boston Tuesday), any paying customer will be gifted with a free taco throughout the day on Friday, the restaurant added.

“‘And the fact Giannis didn’t go with the ‘Do you know who the f*** I am?’ on the entire restaurant only furthers his case for being the most likable superstar in the NBA,” Barstool Sports remarked about the incident.

Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed his post-game repast at DiModa Pizza, about a half mile down the road.

The NBA star’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger took to Twitter to reassure everyone concerned that there were no hard feelings whatsoever.