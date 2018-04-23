Royal Baby Makes Debut On Steps Of St. Mary’s Hospital

The royal baby has officially made his debut.

The royal baby is on his way home. Prince William and Kate Middleton officially debuted the newest member of their family on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday. The happy couple left the Lindo Wing with their newborn son in tow as their subjects and reporters looked on. The Duchess wore a red dress with a white collar as she clutched her youngest child, who was wrapped in a white blanket and matching hat.

It is a tradition for the happy parents in the royal family to stop on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital to show off their newborn child. Prince William and Kate Middleton have become professionals at the process now having done it three times in the past 4.5 years.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Kensington Palace made the official announcement on the baby’s birth on Monday morning, revealing that both the Duchess of Cambridge and the baby boy were both doing well following the delivery. The royal baby was revealed to weigh in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces, and that Prince William was by his wife’s side for the delivery.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, before the royal baby made his debut on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte got to meet their new baby brother. William left the hospital telling reporters that he would return shortly and came back with his two older children. George, 4, had attended school that morning and was still wearing his uniform. Meanwhile, Charlotte, 2, who wore a light blue dress and sweater, smiled and waved to the crowd while entering the hospital to visit her mother and new little brother.

Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/nKSd5kh5bZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Currently, the royal baby’s name has not been revealed. However, TMZ reports that the new little bundle of joy will likely be given a name such as Arthur, James, Albert, Philip, Thomas, Alexander, or Henry. However, the odds are not in favor of the Duke and Duchess naming the little boy after his father, William. Meanwhile, the world will keep waiting to find out what moniker the baby boy will be given by his parents.