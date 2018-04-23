Kim Kardashian Shares New Photo Of Baby Chicago

Earlier today Kim Kardashian gave her Instagram fans a peek into her life as a “party of five.” The photo, which featured a smiling Kanye West holding their youngest child, Chicago, along with Kim hugging both Saint and North, quickly drew likes from over 2 million fans.

In the image, the baby, born just three months ago via surrogate, gazes at the camera along with her mother and siblings while Yeezy looks at the mother of his three children with a rare smile. In all, the picture is absolutely adorable, and Kim nailed this family moment. As the family flies together in a plane, they appear to be happy, healthy and enjoying life.

Kanye, who took a year-long hiatus from social media, recently returned to Twitter, and the rapper announced plans to pen a philosophy book in real time, according to a Variety report. Perhaps this book will discover the meaning of life, or maybe it’s merely a look at the insanity that life’s become for the rich and famous as well as the regular “Joes” of the world.

Just yesterday People reported that the mother of three stripped down to her high-waisted black panties and posed tastefully topless for a “happy Sunday” picture to celebrate the end of the weekend.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

HAPPY SUNDAY ???? KANYE A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:02am PDT

While many of the Selfish author’s photos tend to be controversial, her rare family picture received a lot of love from fans. One fan particularly appreciated Kanye’s demeanor in the picture writing, “the way he look[s] at you and the kids @kimkardashian.”

Many fans pointed out how much Kim’s children look like her, with several saying how both North and Saint are practically her mini-mes. Plus, the baby, Chicago, got a lot of praise. It’s shocking how quickly time flies because it feels like she was just born, and the last three months just flew by.

This year has seen a baby boom for the Kardashian Jenner siblings. In fact, so far three sisters welcomed three new daughters into the family, including Kim’s daughter Chicago, Kylie’s daughter Stormi, and Khloe’s daughter True. Most likely these babies will have a lot of fun growing up together.