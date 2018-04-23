India Oxenberg May Take The Fall For Keith Rainiere In Nxivm Sex Cult Scandal, ‘Daily Mail’ Reports

Oxenberg, the granddaughter of a European princess and daughter of 'Dynasty' actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recently seen doing menial tasks at Manhattan restaurant.

India Oxenberg, the 26-year-old daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, may be willing to take the fall for sex trafficking and forced labor charges made against alleged Nxivm cult leaders Keith Raniere and Smallville actress, Allison Mack, the Daily Mail reports. The Daily Mail claims that they spoke to a publicist for the group who said that India is willing to shoulder responsibility if it means that Raniere will avoid jail time.

Page Six reports that Oxenburg was seen working at a restaurant in Manhattan on Sunday and was reluctant to talk to the press.

“It’s not polite to take pictures without asking. Leave me alone. I will call the police,” Oxenberg said.

The restaurant where Oxenberg works has not been connected to the sex cult. Her co-workers reportedly shared words of sympathy for her and her purported involvement in Nxivm.

“She’s going through a lot,” one manager said. “She may have been brainwashed.”

According to Page Six, India’s family thinks that she was “brainwashed” by Raniere and Smallville actress Allison Mack. Mack was arrested on Friday for her alleged role as second in command at the organization. Ranier was arrested in March.

As Vanity Fair reports, Mack’s indictment claims that she drafted young women into the cult by pretending she was inviting them to a “mentorship group.” But the women were then sexually exploited and exploited for their labor, the indictment contends.

According to Vanity Fair, Oxenberg isn’t the only heiress who has been connected to the group. Nxivm’s first incarnation was a buyer’s club called Consumers’ Byline which Raniere launched in 1990. The operation was later renamed to Nxivm and received financial backing from the trusts of Clare and Sara Bronfman, heiresses to the expansive Seagram liquor fortune.

Actress Catherine Oxenberg and her family at the 75th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 26, 2006, in Hollywood, California. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Raniere allegedly pitched Nxivm as a self-help group, and it amassed a large celebrity following. The New York Post reports that the organization has attracted high-profile figures like Richard Branson and that they welcomed the Dalai Lama at an event in 2009. But authorities now claim that Raniere was secretly blackmailing female recruits into having sexual intercourse and that he branded his initials onto their bodies. There are also claims that he practiced ritual humiliation to punish cult members who were sometimes forced to wear fake cow udders on their chests.

The Nxivm sex cult has been called a pyramid scheme by FBI assistant director in charge William F. Sweeney, Vanity Fair reports. He has asked that anyone who may have been victimized by the operation to assist them by supplying any information they may have.