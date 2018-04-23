The Top 12 Singers Of ‘The Voice’: What You Don’t Know

Meet the Top 12 singers of season 14's 'The Voice'

After weeks of tryouts for NBC’s hit music show, The Voice, it all comes down to this: the Top 12. After last week’s playoffs, The Voice judges have narrowed down their ranks to three singers each and who will win season 14 of the show is still anyone’s guess. From here on out, each week another singer will be dropped before the best “voice” of the season will be revealed. Starting tonight, The Voice will begin their themed weeks with “Story of the Song” in which “artists will reveal the story of what their song means to them — special memories, significant life moments and covering artists who have inspired them,” according to NBC.

Here are the teams as they stand now and a little information about each of the finalists that you may not know. No doubt, some of these stories will be featured tonight.

(l-r) Jackie Foster, Britton Buchanan, Alicia Keys, Christiana Danielle Trae Patton / NBC

Team Alicia Keys

Residing in Boston, Massachusetts, 22-year-old Jackie Foster grew up in a musical family led by a guitar-playing dad. After studying a variety of music styles while attending the Berklee College of Music summer program, she basically fell in love with rock. She became the lead singer of the alternative rock band, Self Portraits.

Coming from Sanford, North Carolina, The Voice contestant Britton Buchanan (18) says that he actually preferred picking flowers rather than catching balls in the outfield in his younger years and his interests turned from sport to musical theater. He joined a classic rock band when his was just 13-years-old and won a songwriting contest that gave him the opportunity to record with John Davenport.

While singing is definitely a passion for 22-year-old Christina Danielle from Fort Wayne, Indiana, she recently earned a degree in social work and has a desire to bring awareness of mental heath issues. This inspiration was due in part to a strange throat virus that caused her to face emergency surgery with the threat of never being able to sing again.

Kaleb Lee, Brynn Cartelli, Kelly Clarkson, D.R. King Trae Patton / NBC

Team Kelly Clarkson

For Kaleb Lee, music is more than a hobby; it’s an emotional outlet. His biological father left his home before he could remember. His mother gave him a guitar when he was eight years old, and he hasn’t put it down since. After a time of leading worship at his home church and pursuing a record deal that went south, he too went south, to Florida, to focus on his family. Now 32 years of age, the Ormond Beach resident is gibing music a second chance.

The youngest contestant this year on The Voice is 14-year-old Brynn Cartelli from Longmeadow, Massachusetts who says started singing at the age of four. While busy with school, she still makes time to perform at local coffee shops.

D.R. King says it was his dad that was his first musical influence having sung with him in church. But after his folks separated, he lost touch with his dad and had to pursue music on his own. As an adult, he began teaching at a few elementary schools, but in 2012, he took the leap to perform for six months at a Motown bar in Nagoya, Japan of all places. Since then, the 33-year-old has performed in an off-Broadway production of Dreamgirls and performs regular at Harlem’s Red Rooster.

(l-r) Rayshun Lamarr, Adam Levine, Jackie Verna, Sharane Calister Trae Patton / NBC

Team Adam Levine

Rayshun Lamarr has had a life of ups and downs. While studying vocal performance in college, he dropped out when he received a callback to perform in The Lion King on Broadway. However, he did not get the part. Shortly thereafter he was diagnosed with lymphoma and the rare disorder, multicentric Castleman’s disease. This ordeal caused his to lose much of his hearing, vision and voice, but after two years of treatment, he is cancer-free and healthy allowing the 33-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland to perform again.

Jackie Verna from West Chester, Pennsylvania began her career in music at a relatively late age compared to her competitors. Just six years ago she was involved in a horrible traffic accident that left her dreams of becoming a cheerleader in the dust. While recovering indoors away from people, her aunt gave Verna a keyboard which helped become a “key” to her recovery and her involvement with The Voice.

Sharane Calister also turned to music to help with troubled past. At the age of 10, Chalister was adopted by her older cousin while her twin sister was adopted by an outside family member. The 24-year-old from Des Moines, Iowa says that she took up the violin as an escape during the difficult times when her adoptive mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she wasn’t in contact with her twin.

(l-r) Kyla Jade, Spensha Baker, Blake Shelton, Pryor Baird Trae Patton / NBC

Team Blake Shelton

Kyla Jade (33) says that her voice was “born in church” and got her first big break when she joined the Nashville Super Choir on Bobby Jones Gospel, a long-running gospel show on BET. She traveled with the show for nine years before taking time off for her family. She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

Spensa Baker is a 25-year-old living in Borene, Texas who at the age of 12 released Interscope Records’ first gospel record. While a fan of country music, she has an interest in growing her music career while also working in real estate.

Despite his simple home life that lacked such things as heat and electricity, Pryor Baird grew up playing the guitar and leading a blues bands. He dropped out of college to pursue a career in music. Now at the age 35, the Nashville, Tennessee resident says that paying bills has taken over his priorities over music, but he hopes that The Voice can help as he continues to chase his music dreams.

The Voice which stars the judges Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. on NBC