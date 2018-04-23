Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive At St. Mary’s To Meet Their New Baby Brother

Prince William brings Prince George & Princess Charlotte to meet their new baby brother.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are ready to welcome their new little brother to the world. The smallest members of the Royal Family headed to St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday with their father Prince William to officially meet their new sibling.

According to a report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kate Middleton gave birth the her third child on April 23, and hours later Prince George and Princess Charlotte are ready to meet the little guy. Prince William reportedly emerged from the establishment after the baby’s birth to wave to the crowd that had gathered outside of St. Mary’s Hospital. William then told reporters who have camped out by the medical facility that he would be back soon.

Prince William later returned with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow. George, 4, had reportedly attended school at Thomas’s Battersea in the morning while his younger sister Charlotte, 2, stayed home with her nanny. George was still in his school uniform when he walked into the hospital to meet the newest member of his family. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a light blue dress and a sweater and drew awes as she waved to the crowd and reporters who are keeping vigil outside of the hospital.

Kensington Palace released an official statement about the birth of the new Royal Baby early Monday morning. The announcement revealed that Kate Middleton had “safely’ given birth to a bouncing baby boy, who weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Prince Williams was said to be at The Duchess of Cambridge’s side for the duration of the birth. Later, a spokesperson for the palace revealed that both the Duchess and the child are “doing well” after the birth, and the The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family are all “delighted” with the news of their newest family member.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St Mary’s to meet their little brother. pic.twitter.com/rfX9rsdJhU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The baby’s name has yet to be revealed, but TMZ reports that the odds are in favor of Prince William and Kate Middleton naming their newborn baby boy a name such as Arthur, James, Albert, Philip, Thomas, Alexander, and Henry. However, the site reveals that naming the baby after his father, William, is not likely to happen.