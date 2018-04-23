Brandi Glanville Blasts Lisa Vanderpump, Says Former ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Is Still Ruining Her Life

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stars have been in a feud for years.

Brandi Glanville departed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills several seasons ago, but one of the stars on the long-running Bravo reality show is still getting under her skin. On a new episode of Glanville’s podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, the reality star revealed she has had it with Lisa Vanderpump.

According to TooFab, Glanville, who returned to her podcast after a hiatus, confirmed her feud with Vanderpump is still very much on, telling her listeners, “This b**** is still ruining my life.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Brandi’s beef with Lisa started over the SUR restaurateur’s relationship with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, who previously had an affair with actor Eddie Cibrian while he was married to Brandi. Glanville reportedly believed that Lisa knowingly put her in Scheana’s way while filming the Real Housewives spinoff. Scheana Shay has strongly denied that Lisa knew about her affair with Brandi’s ex ahead of Vanderpump Rules.

On her podcast, Brandi Glanville had another bone to pick regarding Scheana Shay and Lisa Vanderpump. Brandi called out podcast producer William Sterling for hiring Scheana to do a reality TV-based podcast similar to hers, revealing it made her think, “Oh, my God. I’m being cheated on again with Scheana.”

Brandi revealed that she wanted to hash things out with Scheana in a civil manner on Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, and that’s when she was told by the podcast’s talent booker that Lisa Vanderpump would have to approve Shay’s guest appearance. Glanville revealed that she “saw red” when she was told that Lisa Vanderpump would need to give approval for Scheana’s appearance.

“Are you kidding?” Brandi said.

“This b**** is still ruining my life. I’ve been here almost five years. This is the one thing that I have that she can’t touch, and now she’s telling me whether I can interview Scheana or not?”

It was later revealed that Lisa just wanted Scheana to wait until Vanderpump Rules was picked up before she did Brandi’s podcast, but the whole incident seemed to rub Brandi Glanville the wrong way.

“[Lisa] is very controlling,” Brandi said, per TooFab.

“I’m not afraid of Lisa, obviously, but she did try to ruin my life for the past four years. And then having her just in this world, I was like: ‘Hell, no.'”

In January, Scheana Shay dished to Bravo’s Daily Dish podcast about her invite to Brandi Glanville’s show.

“She asked me to be on her podcast,” Scheana explained. “But out of respect for Lisa, I haven’t accepted that offer yet.”

Scheana even admitted that her occasional friendly tweets with Brandi may have hurt Lisa’s feelings. Still, Scheana made it clear that she would love to be on Brandi’s Glanville’s podcast someday—if Lisa gives the OK.

While Brandi’s feud with Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t seem to be dying down just yet, Glanville recently announced the end of her longstanding feud with Cibrian’s current wife, LeAnn Rimes.

“The three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over! They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily,” Brandi tweeted last week.

You can see Brandi Glanville talking about her strained relationship with Lisa Vanderpump and a possible return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills below.