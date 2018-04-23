'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga says she will no longer sell Chanel at Envy.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is dealing with another business curveball. She was informed that her boutique was selling knock-off Chanel goods as the real thing, and Chanel wants her to stop. Melissa Gorga is still at the helm of her boutique, Envy, after the closing of her husband Joe Gorga’s Italian restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pizza & Pasta.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a message on her personal Instagram to tell customers that she will no longer sell any items by Chanel, authentic or knock-off.

“NOTICE: Chanel has informed Envy By Melissa Gorga that all of the Chanel branded goods previously offered and sold by our company were counterfeit and illegal. As such, we have ceased all sales of Chanel branded goods and will not be carrying any such goods in our store in the future.”

Melissa Gorga promised Chanel that she will no longer sell any of their merchandise at Envy, says RealityBlurb. By the serious tone of the post, it is being suggested that there were some lawyers involved after Chanel found out that Gorga’s boutique Envy was selling the phony goods.

All signs of any Chanel products have been scrubbed from the Envy website. The boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga, has been a source of stress for Melissa Gorga and Bravo as Gorga’s former business partner, Jackie Beard Robinson, sued Gorga and Andy Cohen of Bravo for $30 million for defamation.

Robinson alleges that Melissa Gorga defamed her by suggesting that she stole clothing from the boutique last season. Bravo’s Andy Cohen was added to the lawsuit because he reportedly repeated the allegations on his late night show Watch What Happens Live when Melissa Gorga was a guest. At this time, the lawsuit is ongoing.

Melissa Gorga Didn’t Instruct Envy Customers About Fake Chanel Returns

The blog Champagne and Shade said that RHONJ Melissa Gorga was selling fake Chanel bags at her boutique, Envy. There was no mention in Gorga’s post about what customers could do if they had purchased what they thought was a Chanel handbag at full price from Envy.

Real Housewives fans think that it’s time for Melissa Gorga to shutter Envy by Melissa Gorga the same way that she and Joe Gorga stepped away from their restaurant. It’s unclear if the fake Chanel bags will be a storyline for the next season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.