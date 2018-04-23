Kanye West Praises Pro-Trump YouTube Star Candace Owens

The outspoken conservative activist and online personality is a foe of Black Lives Matter.

Kanye West has professed his “love” for the way Candace Owens thinks, prompting an immediate social media controversy. “West giving his nod of approval to Owens didn’t sit well with many of his 11 million followers” on Twitter, The Wrap explained.

As a former Democrat who has become an outspoken conservative and President Trump supporter, Candace Owens created the Red Pill Black YouTube channel, which has nearly 200,000 subscribers and has generated millions of pages views with viral monologues. The “red pill,” which is a callback to The Matrix, is a term that has gained currency on the right.

The equally controversial West, who once accused President George W. Bush of a lack of caring about black people, has not yet walked back the tweet about Candace Owens. He even followed up with a series of somewhat cryptic messages such as “the thought police want to suppress freedom of thought” and “constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there.” West famously met with President-elect Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan during the transition period in December 2016, which prompted an adverse reaction from his fans.

While the original tweet from Kim Kardashian’s husband prompted sitcom star Roseanne to write “bingo,” her ex, Tom Arnold, blasted Owens in a series of tweets and subsequently deleted one of them that contained an obscene reference.

Owens claimed that Kanye West’s music inspired her in her ascendancy as a political activist and has asked for a meeting with the hip-hop star. She has also challenged actor Don Cheadle, an ideological adversary, to a public debate with the proceeds going to charity.

Candace Owens thanks Kanye West for his support. https://t.co/PifsxHiC50 pic.twitter.com/b3t34bo3hx — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 23, 2018

“In recent months, Owens has shifted from her RedPillBlack YouTube moniker to grassroots political activist. Last November, she was appointed director of urban engagement for the nonprofit Turning Point USA,” Breitbart News recalled.

Reacting to the backlash she received after the Kanye West tweet, Candace Owens insisted on Fox and Friends yesterday morning that the left is too focused on victimology.

“They do not want black people focused on their futures; they want black people focused on their past. They like black people to be government dependent; they don’t like to see black people that are free thinkers and are independent. I think that’s what Kanye West and myself represent to the black community, and that makes [the left] very nervous…there is no value in being a victim, there is no value in being oppressed. There is only value in looking forward the future, and that is what I preach and practice every single day…”

The Black Lives Matter movement is being used as a pawn by the Democratic Party, she added.

I’m freaking out. @kanyewest ….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.

I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community. https://t.co/Uz1nB9K0Oz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Far right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that.

I’m not far right—I’m free. pic.twitter.com/wtqCuYPtM2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

When @PerezHilton @TomArnold and @ShaunKing, 3 white men, rush to viciously attack the freedom of two black people who refuse to be pawns to a leftist ideology—it should ring as a wake up call to the world about who the real racists are. None of you white men own my blackness. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 22, 2018

Watch the FNC interview with Candace Owens about the Kanye West tweet and draw your own conclusions.