Kanye West Praises Pro-Trump YouTube Star Candace Owens

The outspoken conservative activist and online personality is a foe of Black Lives Matter

Binta / AP Images
Kanye West has professed his “love” for the way Candace Owens thinks, prompting an immediate social media controversy. “West giving his nod of approval to Owens didn’t sit well with many of his 11 million followers” on Twitter, The Wrap explained.

A former Democrat who has become an outspoken conservative and President Trump supporter, Candace Owens created the Red Pill Black YouTube channel which has nearly 200,000 subscribers and has generated millions of pages views with viral monologues. The “red pill,” which is a callback to The Matrix, is a term that has gained currency on the right.

The equally controversial West, who once accused President George W. Bush of a lack of caring about black people, has not yet walked back the tweet about Candace Owens. He even followed up with a series of somewhat cryptic messages such as “the thought police want to suppress freedom of thought” and “constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there.” West famously met with President-elect Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan during the transition period in December 2016, which prompted an adverse reaction from his fans.

While the original tweet from Kim Kardashian’s husband prompted sitcom star Roseanne to write “bingo,” her ex, Tom Arnold, blasted Owens in a series of tweets, and subsequently deleted one of them that contained an obscene reference.

Owens claimed that Kanye West’s music inspired her in her ascendancy as a political activist and has asked for a meeting with the hip-hop star. She has also challenged actor Don Cheadle, an ideological adversary, to a public debate with the proceeds going to charity.

“In recent months, Owens has shifted from her RedPillBlack YouTube moniker to grassroots political activist. Last November, she was appointed director of urban engagement for the nonprofit Turning Point USA,” Breitbart News recalled.

Reacting to the backlash she received after the Kanye West tweet, Candace Owens insisted on Fox and Friends yesterday morning that the left is too focused on victimology.

“They do not want black people focused on their futures; they want black people focused on their past. They like black people to be government dependent; they don’t like to see black people that are free thinkers and are independent. I think that’s what Kanye West and myself represent to the black community, and that makes [the left] very nervous…there is no value in being a victim, there is no value in being oppressed. There is only value in looking forward the future, and that is what I preach and practice every single day…”

The Black Lives Matter movement is being used as pawns by the Democratic Party, she added.

Watch the FNC interview with Candace Owens about the Kanye West tweet and draw your own conclusions.