Roman Reigns Will Lose To Brock Lesnar At The ‘Greatest Royal Rumble,’ Per ‘GiveMeSport’

The last time Roman Reigns lost to Brock Lesnar, it sent shockwaves through the WWE fan community.

If you’re a fan of Roman Reigns, this latest bit of news isn’t going to sit well with you.

According to GiveMeSport, the so-called “Big Dog” is going to follow up his WrestleMania defeat with a defeat at the Greatest Royal Rumble, and once again, the defeat will come at the hands of “The Beast” Brock Lesnar.

The outlet confirms that many fans were upset about the fact that Roman Reigns didn’t bring home the Universal Championship after WrestleMania. It had been rumored, prior to WrestleMania, that Lesnar was leaving the WWE and returning to his original home — the UFC — while Roman Reigns was going to sign to Paul Heyman’s team and become a “Heyman guy.”

So it was no surprise that the fans of the so-called “Big Dog” were devastated when Lesnar retained the Universal title — and announced that he would be staying on with the WWE after all.

Because Lesnar is still staying on with the WWE, the outlet suggests that Reigns won’t be leaving the Greatest Royal Rumble with the Universal title, either, despite rumors to the contrary.

There are a number of reasons for the WWE’s executive decision to make Roman Reigns lose at the Greatest Royal Rumble. For one, Lesnar is currently in the running to break CM Punk’s 434-day run as the longest world title reign in the modern era. Secondly — and, perhaps, most importantly as far as the WWE is concerned — the Greatest Royal Rumble is taking place on a Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which (on American time) is when many WWE fans will be at work.

What’s more, fans have been waiting for the so-called “coronation of Roman Reigns” for more than four years, and WWE creative has decided that there is no way that they will do it while most of their devoted fanbase is at work. And since, per WWE creative, “no one is taking off from work to watch the Greatest Royal Rumble,” there’s no need to award the title to the “Big Dog” without the fanbase looking on.

The Empire WILL bring the fight to The Beast tomorrow! So get this shirt today at the WrestleMania SuperStore at Axxess while you still can. @wweshop pic.twitter.com/NgTH5wv835 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 7, 2018

We will all find out about the fate of Roman Reigns, for sure, when the Greatest Royal Rumble takes place on April 27, 2018.