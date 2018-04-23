‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Sparks Divorce Rumors After Buying New Property, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Is trouble brewing between Jenelle Evans and David Eason?

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has sparked rumors that her marriage to David Eason may be on the rocks. The mother-of-three recently purchased new property, making some fans wonder if she may be planning to leave her husband after less than a year of marriage.

According to an April 23 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans purchased a property close to her home in Bolton, North Carolina. When Teen Mom 2 fans heard of the new purchase, they immediately began to speculate about a possible divorce between Jenelle and her husband David Eason. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The report reveals that Jenelle Evans has cited David Eason as a “grantor” on the Special Warranty Deed to the property. The couple previously bought a chunk of land in their home state, which they built their dream home on just months before tying the knot last fall. Since getting married, the pair have been facing a lot of drama and controversy in their lives.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans will remember, Jenelle Evans and David Eason were accused of child abuse against Jenelle’s son, Kaiser, whose father is Nathan Griffith. Nathan’s mother revealed that she believed Evans and/or Eason were abusing little Kaiser and even petitioned the court for custody of the little boy. However, things eventually smoothed over and Jenelle kept custody of her son.

Meanwhile, David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after he made homophobic comments via his Twitter account. MTV announced that they were cutting ties with David due to his comments, and rumors began to spread that Jenelle Evans may be the next to get the ax.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, David Eason made headlines again when he mom-shamed his Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer for allowing her daughter, Aleeah, to wear heavy makeup during her cheerleading competitions. When fans began to lash out against Eason for his comments, Jenelle Evans took to her Instagram account to defend her husband’s words, seemingly revealing that there is no trouble between the pair, and that a divorce isn’t looming between she and David.