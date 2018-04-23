‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Hangs With Channing Tatum, Jokes About Being A Good Fiance To Lauren Burnham

'The Bachelor' star Arie Luyendyk Jr. had the chance to meet actor Channing Tatum over the weekend, but it looks like fiancee Lauren Burnham missed out on the opportunity.

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. is now engaged to Lauren Burnham and the two have said that they are anxious to tie the knot. Actor Channing Tatum, known for movies such as Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street, and Step Up, is in the midst of a fairly public split from estranged wife Jenna Dewan. Despite being on different pages in their love lives, Arie and Channing seemingly hit it off when they connected on the racetrack over the weekend and Luyendyk was quick to send a shoutout to fiancee Lauren.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. posted a photo on Instagram showing him with Channing Tatum, explaining that he met the actor while at this past weekend’s IndyCar race. The Bachelor star said that Tatum was a great dude and that he had fun meeting him. Luyendyk even had the chance to drive Tatum around the track at the race and they looked like they had a blast.

Channing also posted some photos from the weekend to his Instagram page, noting that it was raining while Luyendyk took him around the track. He said that it was a “crazy fast couple laps” and that he was anxious to return at some point down the road so he could “rip some hot laps.”

It seems that this is Tatum’s first public appearance since his split from Jenna Dewan was announced. People notes that the race took place in Birmingham, Alabama, and Channing was the grand marshal for the Honda Indy Grand Prix event.

As Arie and Channing hung out, Luyendyk sent a shoutout to fiancee Lauren. The Bachelor star recorded a short video with Tatum saying hi to Burnham and Arie added that they wished Lauren was there. Channing also joked that he was about to do something stupid, seemingly referencing jumping into the race car with the Bachelor star. Luyendyk joked that he was trying to be a good fiance by getting the actor to say hi to his Bachelor love. So far, Burnham hasn’t publicly responded to her fiance’s posts.

Unfortunately, it sounds as if there’s little chance of a reconciliation between Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. On the other hand, Bachelor lovebirds Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have said that they are madly in love and have hinted that a wedding may come sooner rather than later. Will Arie and Lauren really make it down the aisle? Their Bachelor fans think they will and can’t wait to see what comes next for them.