Tristan Thompson Used Instagram To Meet Women Behind Khloe Kardashian’s Back, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Sources claim that Tristan Thompson used social media to cheat on Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal is still a hot topic of conversation among fans, and now new sources are revealing that the NBA star allegedly used social media to meet women behind girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s back.

According to an April 22 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson would often use the social media site Instagram to find women and send them private messages. Insiders claim that Tristan would message the women and set up times to meet up with them all without his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, knowing about it.

The source also revealed that Tristan Thompson likes a specific type of woman. “He likes exotic or non-American-looking” women who have a lot of curves, the sources stated. This seems to be in line with Khloe Kardashian who has an Armenian background and is known for her curvy figure.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter. The NBA player was seen in photos and video kissing different women, one of whom was photographed heading back to Tristan’s hotel room with him. The shocking evidence surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth the to the couple’s first child, a baby girl named True Thompson.

Rumors have been running wild about what Khloe Kardashian’s next move will be following the birth of the baby. She is currently still in Cleveland, where she and Tristan live together. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian is still torn about her future with Thompson. Speculation is swirling that Khloe may pack her things and head back to L.A. with her friends and family as soon as the baby is cleared to take the cross-country journey to California. However, conflicting reports reveal that Kardashian is ready to give Thompson a second chance, and may even go to therapy to help work things out. However, since Tristan was allegedly using social media to meet women, it may be difficult for Khloe to ever trust her baby daddy again.

Tristan Thompson has not spoken publicly since the cheating scandal erupted, but Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence to announce the birth of her daughter to the world, as well as wish her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, a happy birthday. However, Khloe is yet to say a word about Tristan or his alleged cheating with the women he reportedly met via Instagram.