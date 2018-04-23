Danica Patrick Gushes Over Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, NASCAR Driver And Green Bay Packer Star Romance Heats Up

What's the latest in the romance between Green Bay Packer star Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick of NASCAR?

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is on Monday’s episode of The Rachael Ray Show, and it seems that she will be talking a fair amount about her romance with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. The two have been dating for a few months now, and it looks like things are going well for the duo. What’s the latest on Danica and Aaron?

Us Weekly shares that during her chat with Rachael Ray, Danica Patrick gushed over how kind, smart, funny, and thoughtful her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers is. Patrick added that she likes that he’s big and tall, and she didn’t neglect to mention that he’s great at football.

In addition, Danica shared some details about the trip she recently took with Aaron to Africa. Patrick and Rodgers worked with the Starkey Hearing Foundation on the trip, visiting with hundreds of people in Zambia as they fit people with hearing aids. The couple also met with the Dalai Lama during their travels, and it sounds as if it was a trip filled with both charitable efforts and lots of laughs.

Aaron and Danica aren’t ones to gush over one another constantly on social media. In fact, their posts about or including one another are relatively rare. Patrick shared a post on Instagram about her birthday in March, and Rodgers was next to her, but most of her recent posts are related to working out, racing, or dogs.

Thank you @AaronRodgers12 and @DanicaPatrick for joining us in #Zambia for our phase 2 hearing mission at the Starkey Hearing Institute. You both brought such joy to the hundreds of people that were served! #StarkeyCares pic.twitter.com/tDhsmL9gq4 — Starkey Hearing Foundation (@starkeycares) April 17, 2018

For his part, Rodgers doesn’t typically post about his romantic relationships on his social media pages. Aaron did post a photo on Instagram showing him with the Dalai Lama during his recent trip, but Danika isn’t in the photo. Followers of the Green Bay Packers quarterback would be hard-pressed to see anything about Patrick on the NFL star’s pages, and he is known for keeping his private life fairly private.

It sounds as if things are getting pretty serious between Patrick and Rodgers, and there has already been some buzz swirling that this relationship could go the distance. Both Aaron and Danica have had other high-profile relationships in the past, but some think this one could be the one that stands the test of time for both athletes. Could Danica Patrick finally be “the one” for Aaron Rodgers or will this romance ultimately fade as well?