Aaron Rodgers On The Green Bay Packers: ‘I’d Love To Finish My Career Here’

Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he would love to finish his career with the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers has had quite a bit of drama surrounding him this offseason. Whether it was constant rumors about his contract status or reports coming out that he was “frustrated” and “emotional” about the Green Bay Packers’ decision to not include him in personnel decisions, he has seen his name mentioned everywhere.

Despite the rumors that he is frustrated with the Packers, as Yahoo! Sports originally reported, Rodgers has downplayed that report with recent comments.

He missed the majority of the 2017 NFL season due to a broken collarbone. Unfortunately for the Packers, they ended up missing the playoffs due to Rodgers missing so much time. Now, Rodgers will be out to prove himself with a chip on his shoulder for the Packers in 2018, especially with the media trying to make it seem like his standing with the team isn’t good.

Rodgers was recently announced as a part-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. It was announced to the surprise of many fans, but it also tells many that Rodgers is interested in being in Wisconsin for a long time. It also makes fans think that Rodgers has also said as much himself in a recent interview.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Wisconsin, Rodgers mentioned that he loves the state of Wisconsin and that he would love to finish his career there.

Needless to say, the Packers should be very happy to hear this bit of news. Rumors have been flying all offseason long that Rodgers and Green Bay could come to an extension. Getting that deal done would be a huge relief for the Packers.

At 34 years of age, Rodgers is entering what could be his last chance to get a massive, long-term deal. Green Bay should be more than willing to pay whatever it takes to get that contract done as soon as possible. It has become apparent that without Rodgers, the Packers are simply another football team that has work to do.

All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Packers and Rodgers get a new deal done this offseason. Both sides seem to have serious interest in getting something done, but the Packers need to push as hard as they can to finalize the details.