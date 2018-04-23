‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder And New Boyfriend Beau Clark Attend Coachella, See Instagram Photo

Stassi Schroeder has moved on from her troubled romance with Patrick Meagher.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are going strong as Schroeder’s past romance with Patrick Meagher comes to an abrupt end on Vanderpump Rules.

While fans anticipate the fallout of Schroeder and Meagher’s August 2017 split on the show’s sixth season, the longtime reality star and podcast host continues to flaunt her new boyfriend on Instagram and in her latest image, the couple is seen attending the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

“Just gross,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of an adorable photo of herself and Clark on Sunday, April 24.

Schroeder began dating Clark earlier this year, months after splitting from former boyfriend Meagher following years of back and forth. As fans of the Vanderpump Rules star will likely recall, Schroeder dated Meagher on and off ever since the end of the show’s second season but last year, as she prepared to celebrate what should have been their four-year anniversary, Schroeder was dealt with disappointment.

After booking herself and Meagher a romantic anniversary getaway in Mexico, Schroeder learned that her on-again, off-again boyfriend had completely forgotten about their big day. In turn, the couple began arguing with one another and ultimately decided to call it quits on their relationship for good.

Just gross. A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

Schroeder’s latest photo of herself and Clark comes just days after she posted another image of the two of them together and confirmed they were in love.

In the caption of a photo last week, Schroeder wrote, “You know it’s love when you accept someone for wearing cat shirts and overalls.”

While Schroeder’s new man has not yet been seen alongside her on Vanderpump Rules, there’s certainly a big possibility that fans of the Bravo reality series will get to meet him during the upcoming seventh season of the show. After all, filming on the series’ new seasons typically starts in May of each year, which means the couple could find themselves in front of the camera sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Schroeder continues to be seen in tense situations with Meagher, who seems to be quite critical of her at times.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Patrick Meagher, and her love life, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.