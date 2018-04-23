Conway calls Melania Trump 'superior' in a 'TMZ' video.

After current first lady Melania Trump sat with former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the funeral service for another former first lady, Barbara Bush, there have been renewed comparisons of Melania Trump and Michelle Obama in their roles as first lady. White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway is now saying that the United States is lucky to have Melania Trump as first lady as she is “superior.”

TMZ caught up with Kellyanne Conway in Washington, D.C., and asked her if she thinks Melania Trump is being snubbed as she hasn’t been featured on the cover of major magazines the way first lady Michelle was over the eight years of the Obama administration.

Kellyanne Conway Calls Melania Trump A ‘Superior’ First Lady [Watch Video]

But Conway says that Melania Trump doesn’t need to be featured in magazines for the country to know how wonderful she is, and Conway used the word “superior” in defining Melania Trump’s prowess over Michelle Obama.

“Melania Trump is such a superior and excellent first lady. This country is so lucky to have her.”

Kellyanne Conway went on to say that as first lady, Melania Trump is a top role model for the women and girls of America.

Kellyanne Conway Says Melania is 'Superior' First Lady to Michelle Obama https://t.co/0vHqx1h8xm — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2018

Kellyanne Conway Says Melania Trump Doesn’t Need Magazine Covers

It seems that all the talk about how relaxed Melania Trump looked chatting with Barack Obama had Kellyanne Conway on edge and prepared with a statement about Trump’s role as first lady. Conway says that Melania Trump doesn’t need magazine covers to prove her worth.

“I don’t think she needs to be on the cover of a magazine for everyone to see how wonderful her work is.”

But Cheat Sheet says that Melania Trump hasn’t been on magazine covers as first lady because she hasn’t stepped up to the plate to do the job full-time the way first lady Michelle Obama did. Since Donald Trump took office, Melania Trump has been on one major magazine cover, but it wasn’t an American publication, it was Vanity Fair Mexico, which didn’t sit well considering the tone of the alleged Trump talk about Mexico.

President Donald Trump has also been critical of many magazines and newspapers, but his harsh words about the “failing New York Times” have only served to increase readership.

Samir Husni, the director of the Magazine Innovation Center at the University of Mississippi, says that some magazines are avoiding first lady Melania Trump, believing it is better for business for two main reasons.

“Some magazine editors may be putting politics ahead of money and vice versa.”

Twitter Erupts After Obama Makes Melania Trump Smile At Barbara Bush's Funeral https://t.co/50mzJNbLZo — Carol McGruder (@CarolMcGruder) April 23, 2018

Kellyanne Conway Listed The Achievements Of Melania Trump

Kellyanne Conway sang the praises of Melania Trump, but Politico reported that Melania Trump has not even followed through on her pet project, cyberbullying. She has also gotten pushback because of her husband, Donald Trump, and his harsh online language on Twitter, suggesting if she can’t manage cyberbullying under her roof, how can she lecture others.

Melania Trump recently acknowledged the criticism.

“I’m well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic. I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue and I know that will continue.”

But Melania Trump says that she wants to provide safe space for children online.

“It will not stop me from doing what is right. I’m here with one goal: helping children in our next generation.”

Melania Trump stated that as adults we need to lead “by our own example.”