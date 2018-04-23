Avicii Fans Gather For Dance Party Memorial In Sweden

The Swedish DJ and producer was found dead at a Muscat Hills resort at age 28.

Avicii fans came out in full force to remember the late DJ after his sudden death late last week. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead at a resort in Muscat, Oman, on Friday, April 20. The shocking news of Avicii’s death swept the music industry, and it didn’t take long for thousands of fans to hold a dance party in memory of the musical mastermind.

According to Billboard, thousands of Avicii fans gathered at the Sergels Torg plaza in Stockholm, Sweden over the weekend to pay tribute to the late superstar. Avicii’s music played for the crowd as thousands clapped their hands and danced to his signature songs as they celebrated the short life of one of modern music’s biggest talents.

As fans try to come to grips with the death for Avicii at such a young age, Deadline reports that Oman police sources have revealed that two post-mortem exams on the late EDM star concluded that there is “no criminal suspicion,” in Avicii ‘s sudden death and that no foul play is suspected. Avicii had reportedly suffered from major health issues, including acute pancreatitis and gallbladder issues, for years. The late star’s health problems were so severe that he retired from touring in 2016 at age 26.

As fans at the memorial danced to Avicii’s well-known hits in the hours just after his death, Geffen Records president Neil Jacobson told Billboard Avicii had been working on “his best music in years” just before he died. There is no word if the record label plans to release any of Avicii’s unfinished work.

Moving memorial for Avicii in Stockholm Sweden ❤️ pic.twitter.com/luGiGiUUhs — Tiësto (@tiesto) April 21, 2018

Fans all over the world are mourning the death of Avicii. Many of the late DJ and producer’s high-profile collaborators took to social media to share memories of Avicii and pay tribute to him, including Rita Ora, Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth, One Direction’s Liam Payne, Deadmau 5, Nile Rodgers, American Idol alum Adam Lambert, Marshmello, Ellie Goulding, and Madonna, who worked with the late producer on her 2012 album MDNA.

So Sad……. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. ???? Gone too Soon. pic.twitter.com/l7FDKCu6K4 — Madonna (@Madonna) April 20, 2018

Avicii was best known for the songs “Levels,” “Hey Brother,” and the 2013 smash “Wake Me Up.” and he was a major festival headliner before his early retirement.

Check out the video from Avicii’s fan memorial in Sweden below.