Royal Baby: Kate Middleton Reportedly Gives Birth To Third Child, A Boy, At Lindo Wing

The newest addition to the Royal Family weighs eight pounds, seven ounces.

Kate Middleton has given birth to her third child, and it’s a boy!

As The Sun reports, the newest addition to Britain’s Royal Family was born at 11:01 a.m. London time, or 7:01 a.m. Eastern Time. The boy, who is fifth in line to the throne, weighs eight pounds, seven ounces.

It’s Official, According To Kensington Palace

The news was confirmed in an official statement from Kensington Palace.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say that the new Royal’s brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, “may” be brought to St. Mary’s Hospital to see him later this afternoon London time.

Similarly, everyone else of importance in the Royal Family – that is, the new baby’s great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, their grandfather, Prince Charles, and his uncle, Prince Harry, were all made aware of the baby’s birth as soon as was expedient.

What’s His Name?

As of this writing, Kensington Palace has not officially released the new Royal Baby’s name, nor any pictures of him.

According to report today in The Mirror, taking bets on Royal Baby #3’s name has been easy money for casinos and bookmakers in England, where betting on the outcome of political matters and events in real life (that is, beyond just sports) is legal.

Arhur, Albert, Alexander, Jack and James are where the smart money lies at betting house William Hill, while Paddy Power has Thomas in the lead, followed by Arthur, Phillip, Edward and Henry.

Kate’s Battles With Morning Sickness

As she did with her previous two pregnancies, Kate Middleton battled severe morning sickness during her pregnancy with this baby.

While many mothers experience nausea and vomiting at some point during their pregnancies, Kate was bedeviled by something much worse. As People reported in September 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge battled hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of the disease that causes near-constant vomiting.

A Big Year For The Royal Family

2018 looks to be a good year for the Windsors. Royal Baby #3’s uncle Harry, and his relationship with American actress Meghan Markle, has brought renewed international attention to the family, and in a good way. Harry and Meghan are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19; now the family can welcome the news of a strapping and healthy baby boy to the list of good things to happen to them this year.

This is a developing story. When the Royal Baby’s name is announced, and when photos of him are provided to the media, that information will be relayed by The Inquisitr.