Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Family Photos To Celebrate Her Parents’ 50th Wedding Anniversary

Carrie's sharing a rare family photo with her fans for a big milestone.

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a glimpse into her private family life with her latest social media upload. Today.com is reporting that the country superstar recently sweetly invited her fans to take a look behind closed doors via her Instagram account, where she shared various snaps celebrating the very impressive 50th wedding anniversary of her dad, Steve, and mom, Carole.

Underwood shared the adorable family photos with her 7.2 million Instagram followers on April 21, uploading numerous pictures of her parents on their special day, including photos showing them both sharing a kiss and cutting their anniversary cake together.

Carrie – who has been married to her husband Mike Fisher for almost eight years – then sweetly gushed over her mom and dad in the caption of the uploads, where she joked that she thinks the twosome might just make it when it comes to their sweet romance.

“Today, we celebrated my parents’ 50th anniversary,” Carrie said, telling her fans that her friends and family all “listened to stories of how they met and their first years together” in the caption of the snaps, which already have more than 312,000 likes.

“The good Lord sure did bless them…and us!” Underwood continued alongside three red love heart emojis, before she then hilariously joked of the couple, “I think these crazy kids are gonna make it!”

Underwood hasn’t been shy about her close relationship with her parents in the past.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, the American Idol winner even revealed earlier this year that the duo – as well as her husband Mike – were actually the inspirations behind her anthemic hit “The Champion” featuring Ludacris, which served as the theme for NBC’s coverage of the Olympics and the 2018 Super Bowl.

Per Popculture.com, Carrie said back in February that the song “The Champion” actually all “started with [her] parents” in mind.

“They just worked really hard and did everything they could to provide for us and make our lives better and give us every opportunity that they could,” Underwood, who has two older sisters, said of the inspiration behind the song, which she co-wrote with Ludacris, Chris DeStefano, and Brett James.

She also gushed over how her husband helped her to write the song by adding of the NHL player, “My husband, on and off the ice, he’s definitely a champion of mine.”

Carrie’s latest peak into her family life comes shortly after the mom of one gave fans another look at her life at home with her family. She also recently shared a photo of her two sisters and threw her support behind them as they battled for better education services in her home state of Oklahoma.

Carrie and her mom Carole after she won ‘American Idol’ in 2005. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Per Inquisitr, Underwood posted the picture of her two sisters Shanna and Stephanie, who are both teachers, on the picket line in the Sooner State while telling the world that she was “so proud” of them.

“So proud of my sisters…Making a difference for the best reason…KIDS!” Carrie captioned the photo of the duo earlier this month. “Here’s hoping OK schools get the funding they need so students and teachers can come back to a great learning environment! Love you guys!”