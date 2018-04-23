Nicki Minaj Calls A Fan ‘Ugly’ And ‘So Jealous’ After They Call Her Body ‘Fake’

Nicki Minaj is not happy and she's seriously clapping back.

Nicki Minaj is seriously coming for a fan who claimed on social media that her body is “fake.” According to a recent report by Metro, Nicki seriously clapped back at an Instagram user on April 22 after they accused her of having “paid” for her body by seemingly suggesting that she’d gotten plastic surgery.

The site is reporting that Minaj seriously slammed the troll after seeing a comment they left on a recent video she uploaded, which showed her getting her makeup done and dancing around on strings like a puppet on the set of her new music video for the song “Barbie Tingz.”

Nicki captioned the clip from the set, “#BarbieTingz VIDEO BTS. @gb65 we gotta hurry up & put it out cuz they re-do the look b4 the vid comes out. we gotta show them the full look so they can rlly be inspired by the vision.”

The fan then commented on Nicki’s video – which has already been viewed more than 3.8 million times in the first 15 hours after she uploaded it to her account – by calling her out over her body.

“Isn’t your body fake??? You paid to look like you,” they hit back at the rapper in the comments section, to which Minaj proved that she wasn’t afraid to clap back at the hater by hurling a few insults of her own in the troll’s direction.

Per Metro, Minaj certainly didn’t hold back after reading the mean comment and responded in the comments section of the video upload, “You can’t even show ur whole face. Must suck to be so jealous, miserable, insecure and ugly.”

Though Nicki didn’t deny having plastic surgery on her body with her epic clap back, the singer has spoken out about rampant speculation she’s gone under the knife in the past.

Back in 2013, Minaj confirmed that she’d never had any plastic surgery on her face during a candid interview with EXTRA, where she also spoke about the constant speculation surrounding her figure.

“I’ve never had surgery on my face. They’ll see contour and they’ll think you had surgery on your nose, no, no, no,” Nicki said at the time.

She then added that she actually doesn’t really mind when people speculate about whether or not she’s had plastic surgery on her body.

“I don’t mind the fascination,” Nicki said to EXTRA at the time, “but I’ve said this before, it doesn’t define me. So, I try my best not to focus my energy on it.”

“You know, people are sitting in the barbershop talking about my butt, it’s conversational. That’s what people are going to do,” Minaj then continued of all the plastic surgery speculation that surrounds her. “As long as they’re talking about Nicki Minaj, I’m good.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

But it seems as though Minaj is more focused on her music these days, as she recently told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that her new material is very “meaningful” to her after dropping her new singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” earlier this month.

“I wanted to make sure I was writing something that was meaningful to me, and that would inspire, and that would captivate my audience,” Nicki said on the radio show of her new album, which is expected to be released later this year, per Complex.

She then added that she “wanted to have fun [in the studio] again” with her new music.