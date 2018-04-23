Kate Hudson Proudly Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In A Red Bikini

Pregnant Kate Hudson is putting her growing baby bump on display in a bikini.

Pregnant Kate Hudson is proudly showing off her growing bare baby bump in a red bikini. Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the actress, who is currently expecting her third child, shared a sweet photo with the world on April 22 that revealed just how much her bump is growing.

Kate posted the snap showing her laying down on a sun lounger as she soaked up the sun by the pool, with her growing middle on full display framed by a gold belly chain.

Hudson, who Inquisitr reported announced the pretty surprising news that she is expecting again earlier this month, then captioned the photo by telling her 8.4 million fans on the social media site that she had “a different kind of beach bod brewing” alongside a bikini emoji and a pregnant woman emoji.

The star then added the hashtags #HeyGirl, #Sunday and #CitrineOnSolarPlexusWatchOut to her pregnant bikini snap as she soaked up the rays while sunbathing in her red bikini.

The pregnancy snap was certainly a hit with fans, as Kate’s bare baby bump photo had already gained more than 277,000 likes in the first 12 hours since she shared it with her followers on the social media site.

The Instagram bump photo came just two weeks after Kate confirmed that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting their first child together, a little girl.

Hudson is already mom to two boys. She has 14-year-old son Ryder with former husband Chris Robinson and six-year-old son Bingham with former boyfriend Matt Bellamy of the British rock band Muse.

As reported by People, Kate and Danny confirmed the exciting news about their impending arrival in a pretty surprising Instagram video on April 6.

The clip showed the couple and Kate’s two sons popping balloons to reveal the baby’s gender – confirmed to be a girl due to the release of pink balloons and confetti – while telling her more than eight million followers in the caption that she’d been feeling pretty sick this time around.

“SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!” Hudson captioned the adorable family video announcing that she’s pregnant for the third time.

Kate then added that she and Danny have been trying to keep the big news under wraps for as long as they could, but noted that she’s “poppin now!” which is why she decided it was time to confirm the news to the world as well as revealing the baby’s gender.

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Charley Gallay / Getty Images

“It’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!” Hudson added. “My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Hudson didn’t reveal when she and her boyfriend are set to welcome their baby into the world, though Romper is reporting that the pregnant actress appears to be due to give birth to her third child sometime in the fall.