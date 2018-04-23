‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, April 24: Wyatt Confronts Liam, Ridge & Brooke’s Daughter Feud

Wyatt questions Liam's latest decision, while Brooke and Ridge take their daughters' sides.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 24 reveal that Liam’s (Scott Clifton) decision to move in with Hope (Annika Noelle) has sparked some controversy, even within his own family. Of course, the only person who is probably jumping up and down with glee is Bill (Don Diamont). With Liam out of the way, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will need to reconsider her options and decide what is best for her future. However, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will all have differing opinions about the latest development in the “Steam” and “Lope” saga.

Years ago, according to Michael Fairman Soaps, Wyatt was involved in a Liam and Hope love triangle and he famously told Liam that he won’t cross the line if the lady says, “I do.” Rough around the edges, bold, and principled, Wyatt has always been the opposite of Liam, who has a reputation for being wishy-washy. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Wyatt will confront his brother when he decides to take up Hope’s offer of moving to the Logan estate, according to She Knows Soaps. He offers a unique perspective because, unlike Liam, he has been married to both Steffy and Hope as Soap Central reminds us. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 24 indicate that Wyatt will question Liam’s decision since he is about to have a daughter with Steffy, yet at the same time he will understand that Liam cannot forgive her for sleeping with their father.

Hope is taken aback when Liam firmly asks her to leave to sort out his feelings alone. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/1TbjKMnkYk #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hrJUk7zWLN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 17, 2018

Ridge has been very vocal in his support for Steffy. He has reached out to Liam, come to blows with Bill and even cornered Ms. Logan about interfering in her marriage. B&B spoilers tease that Brooke has had enough, and the husband and wife will have a showdown about their respective daughters. Fans know that Brooke was delighted when Hope returned and although she hasn’t agreed with every decision she has made, she won’t allow Ridge to portray his daughter as an angel when her actions have clearly been to the contrary.

Ridge and Brooke consider the possible reasons why Bill cleared Ridge's name. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/M5rJLimzHi #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/pYPPcQX2k3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 16, 2018

Later this week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the doctor will have stern words for Liam and Steffy at the ultrasound. It seems as if their beautiful baby girl may be in jeopardy as a result of all the stress she is under. Perhaps the family needs to stop their in-fighting and start supporting each other. Tune in to CBS every weekday for Bold and the Beautiful, then check back here for all the latest spoilers, updates and soap opera news.