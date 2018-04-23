Shania Twain Explains Why She Would Have Voted For Donald Trump

Shania Twain explained why she would have voted for Trump and apologized for not giving more context originally.

Shania Twain, who was not able to vote in the 2016 United States presidential election, has opened up about why she supported Donald Trump. At the time, there was a lot of backlash for Twain due to her support for Trump, especially because of the moral issues that he has had throughout the years.

In a recent statement made to E! News, Twain apologized to anyone she may have offended and opened up more about why she supported Trump and stated that she would have voted for him.

“I would like to apologize to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

Obviously, this statement is not going to satisfy quite a few Trump haters. Having a woman support Trump is not something that is seen too often and many times the women that do support Trump are bashed and harassed because of their decision.

Twain made it clear that she doesn’t agree with Trump’s morals, but does think that he was open and honest with the American people, something that connected very well with his supporters.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bulls***t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Hillary Clinton lost quite a bit of support due to the issues that she had in previous years in politics. Twain, and many other people, simply could not trust her and decided to vote for Trump.

Twain also talked about her rough upbringing, saying that her father abused her sexually and emotionally. The abuse started around the age of 10. She also revealed that her relationship with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, is strong and passionate.

Very few celebrities came out in support of Trump. Among those that did were Gene Simmons, Clint Eastwood, Kid Rock, Dana White, Mike Tyson, Stephen Baldwin, Gary Busey, Hulk Hogan, and Dennis Rodman.