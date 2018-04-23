‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 3 Preview: Morgan Helps Nick And A Quest Goes Wrong

Morgan and Madison are set to meet and someone goes missing in Episode 3 of 'Fear the Walking Dead'

Episode 2 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 saw the arrival of new characters and a new group. So, what can fans expect to see moving forward into Episode 3?

If you have been wondering when, or if, Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) will ever meet up, the next episode seems to be in your favor, according to AMC’s official synopsis for Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. The episode is titled “Good Out Here” and you can view the synopsis below.

“Madison and Morgan try to help Nick find inner peace; a quest for revenge exacts its toll on the group.”

Already, in Season 4, we have seen Nick (Frank Dillane) struggling. He has gone from someone who relishes disguising himself in walker blood and walking among the undead in Season 3 to now being someone who is too scared to step outside the security of the Diamond introduced to viewers in Episode 2 of Fear.

Episode 3 of Fear sees Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and Morgan (Lennie James) attempt to help Nick. It is likely fans will get to find out why Nick is so fearful of the outside world if this is the case. However, as Carter Matt points out, with Morgan probably still fighting some of his own demons, this will not be a quick fix for Nick.

Along with this storyline, the second part of the synopsis is intriguing. It doesn’t mention who is going on a quest or which group will be affected. So, fans will just have to tune into Episode 3 on Sunday night to find out what this all means.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

The trailer for Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 shows what appears to be the present day as Nick and Morgan’s group mingle. A shot is shown of Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay Garcia), and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) restrained. Morgan then goes on to remind someone that he doesn’t kill. It is possible, judging by this trailer for Episode 3 that Morgan’s group might overpower Alicia’s group. At the end of the clip, Madison is seen telling Nick that they will “get her back.” Considering only Madison and Nick are in the vehicle together, it is unclear whether Madison is talking about Alicia or Luciana.

Once again, though, fans will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out how Episode 3 will unfold.

Finally, you can view the two new images AMC have just released for Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 below.