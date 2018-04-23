‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Theory: Is Charlie Really Enid From ‘The Walking Dead’?

Fans wonder if Charlie is just a younger version of Enid from 'The Walking Dead'

Episode 2 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw the introduction of a new character, Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). This young girl is taken in by the Clarks under the assumption that her family has met a grisly end. Later in the episode, however, it is discovered that Charlie is a traitor as she radios through information to the new bad guys, the Vultures, and by the end of the episode, the Clarks find they will likely have to defend their established home against this new group at some point in Season 4.

Already, some fans on Twitter are already comparing Charlie to a character from Fear‘s companion program, The Walking Dead: Enid (Katelyn Nacon). Little is known about Enid other than she lost her parents, arrived at Alexandria months before Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) did, and lives by the manta of JSS, or “Just Survive Somehow.”

In Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, viewers know that Charlie is claiming something bad happened to her parents and it appears she is very resourceful at surviving, using any means necessary, even if it involves ratting out other groups. And, as Comic Book points out, the Vultures also consider Charlie as a very resourceful girl who “has a real knack for finding the good stuff.” In other words, she is just surviving somehow.

While Charlie has a different name to Enid, she does bear a resemblance to the Walking Dead character with her long, dark hair. Albeit Charlie is a bit younger than Enid is, fans do know that about a year has passed between the outbreak in Fear and the time when Charlie was brought into the Clark’s group. So, it is feasible that Charlie was involved with the Clarks and the Vultures before moving across the country to find Alexandria in The Walking Dead and catching up to that time frame.

If this is the case, it will mean Charlie has to leave the Clarks some time before they meet up with Morgan’s (Lennie James) group since Morgan has already met Enid in The Walking Dead.

Gene Page / AMC

Although, it might be a bit of a stretch to link these characters, considering Charlie currently seems a little too young to become Enid in The Walking Dead — unless there is a serious explanation of the time frames between the two shows at some point in upcoming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead. It is generally assumed that Enid is in her mid-teens in The Walking Dead, whereas Charlie appears to be around 10-12 years of age in Fear the Walking Dead.

However, until this theory is confirmed or debunked by Fear, fans will likely hold firm to this Season 4 theory.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 3, titled “Good Out Here.”