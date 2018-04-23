‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 2: Is Madison Alive Or Dead?

Already, fans are starting to fear for Madison Clark's safety

The Season 4 premiere episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Morgan’s (Lennie James) group being taken hostage by Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) group. Fans waited eagerly for Episode 2 to find out why Alicia’s group had become the bad guys. In Episode 2, the backstory for Alicia’s group was explored a little further, but fans were starting to question whether Alicia’s mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), was still alive in the present day.

While Madison was present in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead, it became evident from the start that the group’s time in the Diamond was a part of a flashback and separate to the time frame at the end of Episode 1 when Alicia’s group takes Morgan’s group hostage. So, with two time lines going on, viewers now knew that Madison is present in the flashbacks, but has not yet been seen in the present day timeline of Fear the Walking Dead. This is a far cry from the Season 3 finale when fans were concerned that Madison would be the only survivor from the dam explosion caused by her son, Nick (Frank Dillane).

So, what has happened to Madison? Is she alive or dead in the present timeline of Fear?

Many fans of the show suspect that she has died after seeing her come in contact with the new group called the Vultures in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Already, with Morgan’s encounter with Alicia’s group, viewers know Alicia’s group seem very fearful of the Vultures, which is something not shown in the flashback. There, Madison was cool and assertive that they would not fall to the new protagonists.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

In Season 4, it seems that a new Madison has been reborn in the waters of the Season 3 finale. This Madison, seen in the flashback of Episode 2, is more compassionate than the Madison fans saw in Season 3 as she takes people into their group rather than protect what they have at all costs. As Uproxx points out, when a character suddenly becomes more likable in The Walking Dead universe, it usually occurs right before they are killed off.

Another possibility is that Madison is not dead, but has been kidnapped by the Vultures. If this is the case, having Alicia ask Morgan’s group where they got the Vulture’s flag from could be an indication they are trying to find the Vulture’s base as they try to locate Madison.

However, the official synopsis for Episode 3, titled “Good Out Here,” of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 indicates viewers will see more of Madison in the next episode as she tries to help Nick out of the dark place he has slipped to this season.

“Madison and Morgan try to help Nick find inner peace; a quest for revenge exacts its toll on the group.”

While it is possible the synopsis could be talking about Madison from the flashback, Morgan is also mentioned alongside her name, indicating she is still alive during the present day because scenes involving Morgan are considered to be the present day in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. Although, several cast members have stated during recent interviews that Season 4 of Fear will play around with various timelines, so, perhaps the timeline viewers think of as the current day is not really so.

However, fans will just have to tune into next week’s episode to find out if Madison is truly safe or not.