Nick Cannon Is ‘In Awe’ Of Ex-Wife Mariah Carey’s Bipolar Reveal

Nick Cannon is in 'awe' that Mariah Carey revealed her mental health disorder tot he world.

Nick Cannon praised Mariah Carey for going public with her battle with bipolar disorder. The Wild ‘n Out star said that he and Mariah have always had an understanding and “strong love” for one another, according to Digital Spy. Cannon credits their seamless co-parenting skills and friendship to their strong bond.

“I’m in awe of her strength… Every family has to deal with something, but through love and understanding is how anyone gets through any adversity. And that’s what we’ve always been about.”

Nick and Mariah were married for several years before they separated in 2014. Nick and Mariah, who share custody of 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, had their divorce finalized in 2016.

Since Mariah revealed her bipolar diagnosis and shared her struggle, she has received major support from her fans. Last week, the pop star thanked fans for their support, before she encouraged them to share their own stories.

“I’ve been hard at work, feeling inspired by each of your stories and uplifted by your overwhelming support.”

Mariah asked her fans to encourage one another and anyone they might know who is currently battling mental illness.

“Let’s continue to encourage each other on our journeys.”

Nick Cannon said that he learned a lot from his ex-wife, particularly, how she deals with criticism, according to Page Six.

“She’s just happy being who she is… She’s one of those people who doesn’t pay attention to anyone. I learned that from her — that was probably one of the greatest lessons I learned from her.”

In the past several months, Carey has gone through some major life changes, including her failed engagement to billionaire James Packer, and parting ways with her manager of three years, Stella Bulochnikov.

Bulochnikov, who oversaw the launch of Carey’s reality TV career, was hired by Mariah after Brett Ratner introduced them, according to Page Six.

Bulochnikov confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement on behalf of both women and said that the split was mutual.

“After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management.”

#327 ♥️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

The statement said that during Stella and Mariah’s time working together, the two women had accomplished great things, including Mariah Carey’s new music and movie projects. Last year, the 47-year-old singer released a holiday record called, The Star.

“Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

In April of 2015, Billboard reported that Carey officially hired Bulochnikov and Brian Sher as her new management team. Sher and Bulochnikov’s producing credits include T.I. & Tiny, Boss, and Master P’s Family Values. In addition to these major reality television shows, Bulochnikov is also credited as an executive producer on hit shows like Paris’s Hilton’s My New BFF and Flavor Of Love Girls: Charm School.

#girlpower ???????? @mariahcarey A post shared by Stella Bulochnikov (@stellabulochnikov) on May 13, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Stella Bulochnikov took the pop diva’s career in a dramatic and surprising new direction, through the launching of the E! reality show, Mariah’s World. Stella was also involved in the embarrassing New Year’s Eve live TV performance that upset Carey months later.

Prior to parting ways, Stella posted a video of Mariah Carey to Instagram and said, “Everyday it’s an honor to represent you! You look so pretty so happy and sound great.” Carey is well known for her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” off of Carey’s first holiday album, Merry Christmas. Mariah was honored in Hollywood when she had her hands and feet encased in cement in the forecourt of the Chinese Theatre.

In 2016, Mariah Carey took the stage during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, but had a meltdown on stage when she wasn’t able to hear her vocal track. In the early hours of 2017, Mariah tweeted, “S*** happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

However, the drama continued when Mariah’s team accused the producers of the singing gig to have purposefully “sabotaged” the star in an effort to raise ratings, according to Page Six.

“You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win.”

Carey’s manager wrote to the head of the production company and demanded a “formal apology” for the mishap. The producers responded on Monday that the claims were “frankly absurd.”

“It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future… But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

Things are looking up for the songbird, who is now in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II disorder.

In November of 2017, Carey signed on with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for management.