‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: Recap Of Episode 2, ‘Another Day In The Diamond’

Viewers find out more about why Alicia's group went bad in the latest episode of 'Fear the Walking Dead'

For fans who were wondering how Madison’s group ended up being the bad guys at the end of the Season 4 premiere episode, Episode 2 goes a long way toward explaining this.

Here’s the recap for Episode 2 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 2, titled “Another Day in the Diamond,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 ominously opens with the single word “Before” against a black screen. Immediately, viewers are on edge as a flashback to a much happier time is displayed.

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay Garcia), and Nick (Frank Dillane) all wake up in comfortable beds in a clean environment. It doesn’t even look like the zombie apocalypse, but we know it must be because Nick and Luciana are together and they didn’t meet until after everything went bad.

The curtains are opened then and viewers discover that the group now lives in a massive stadium, hence the title of Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

Everything is perfect. Vegetables are being grown in the diamond. There is water collection going on and viewers have already seen the state of the sleeping quarters.

Immediately, those who have grown used to AMC’s The Walking Dead expect the worst.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Instead, we are introduced to a newcomer. A young girl called Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). Nick seems enamored by her as she follows him around while he tries to work out what is destroying his turnips.

Madison rounds up the group — sans Nick — and they decide to try to find out where Charlie came from and if there are any other survivors. We soon discover that Madison managed to round up the entire group at some point after the dam explosion in the Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

We also discover that Nick is terrified of the outside world and refuses to leave the Diamond. It is unclear why though, and viewers will likely have to tune into further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 to find out the answer. However, as Carter Matt points out using the synopsis for next week’s episode, we might find out more about Nick’s fear of the outside world in Episode 3.

Madison’s group head out and soon come to the location of where they think Charlie got separated from her parents. It is a silent town. Not a person or walker is to be found. Madison does come across the location of a tragic explosion that likely caused the death of Charlie’s parents. She also notices an empty can that is a new addition after the explosion. So, they start to look for the owner.

Except the owner finds them first and pulls a gun on them. For fans of Jenna Elfman, now is the time to get excited as her character, Naomi, is introduced at this point in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Naomi is fearful and emotional when Madison tries to work out if she is somehow connected to Charlie.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

In the process, the pair end up in one of the giant tanks surrounding the explosion site and they are belly deep in a mass of waterlogged walkers. Luckily, the others have arrived and manage to get the tank door open before either are killed or bitten.

Back at the Diamond, Nick is worried about why Madison and the rest of her group haven’t returned. He hears music in the distance, but no one wants to check it out. So, he asks Charlie for help. She volunteers to open the gate while he goes outside. Nick doesn’t travel very far in his car before he is overcome with flashbacks to the dam explosion from the Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. As a result of this, he crashes his car and it is lucky Madison chooses this time to show up so they can safely get him back inside.

It is soon discovered that Naomi is a nurse who dealt with the ER and ICU prior to the outbreak, so she is probably the best person ever to be picked up in either Walking Dead programs. Madison wants her to stay, but Naomi is not so sure yet.

Meanwhile, outside, a new group turns up. This group rounds up the walkers outside and lure them into a truck. They then pull out a sheet and spray a number onto it.

Viewers have been wondering about who has been doing this.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

As to be expected, they are not a good group and immediately tell Madison they can give up everything or they will collect it after they die. The leader, Mel (Kevin Zegers), knows plenty of facts and figures about Madison’s group and it is revealed that Charlie has been working for Mel’s group all along.

Even though Charlie is a traitor, there is still hope, as far as Madison is concerned, and she continues to build a new room for the girl. Perhaps she is not so confident about the rest of the group though, as she flatly refuses to give up anything to Mel.

Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 closes with a return to the present. Alicia, Strand, Nick, and Luciana still have Morgan’s (Lennie James) group hostage and quickly discover they have one of the flags belonging to Mel’s group. They call this group the Vultures. They deny having anything to do with them, and Althea (Maggie Grace) seems interested in finding out more about Alicia’s group. They drive off with Alicia demanding to know where they found the flag.

Of course, the bigger question is: where is Madison? The synopsis for Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 seems to indicate we might find out next week.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 3, titled “Good Out There.”