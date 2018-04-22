‘The 100’ Season 5 Premieres This Week: Here’s What You Need To Know

Season 5 of 'The 100' premieres this week on the CW.

As TV Line reminds us, The 100 is one of many hit TV shows to return this week. Season 5 of the CW series will premiere on April 24.

Warning: The rest of the article may contain spoilers for anyone who has not watched Season 4.

As those who’ve watched Season 4 of the series recently remember, the world literally came to an end at the end of the season. Fortunately, a few different groups of individuals were able to find a way to survive. A small group headed to space to live in the Ark for six years, a few groups lived in the bunker for six years, and a pair of individuals (including Clarke) managed to survive on the land.

According to Nerdist, several members of the cast decided to spill a few small secrets about the upcoming season. The most notable topic of conversation among the cast is how the six-year time jump is being handled. Bob Morley – who plays the role of Bellamy – noted that the six years the small group spent in space would definitely change them. Bellamy took Clarke’s advice and became the leader of the group while Raven took the place of his second in command.

“After the six years off, maybe he’s gotten a bit soft. I’m sure he’ll get back to it.”

As Entertainment Weekly reminds us, the series did time jump to six years and seven days to provide fans with a bit of a “to be continued” at the end of Season 4. The time jump showed fans that Clarke was able to survive thanks to her Nightblood, that she had found a young Nightblood named Madi, that the bunker was sealed shut, and that her friends had yet to return from the Ark in the sky.

Marie Avgeropulos, Bob Morley, Eliza Taylor, Isaiah Washington, Henry Ian Cusick, and Jason Rothenberg participate in the “The 100” panel discussion Richard Shotwell / AP Images

The season came to a close with a mysterious ship that was not the Ark approaching Clarke and Madi. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show’s creator Jason Rothenberg took a few moments to explain the finale and to give fans a bit of information on what to expect for Season 5. Rothenberg revealed that there would be flashbacks throughout Season 5 to explain what happened to the various groups during the six years apart.

The fight for Earth isn't over yet. #The100 returns Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/cdbsKSz8rJ — The 100 (@cwthe100) April 21, 2018

As Season 5 kicks off, fans can expect to learn what happened to everyone over the past six years and how it changed them. More importantly, fans can learn who is on the mysterious ship that was approaching Clarke at the end of Season 4.