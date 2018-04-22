Best Underrated Horror Movies: ‘Laid To Rest,’ ‘Found Footage 3D,’ And ‘Wind Chill’

Review of three horror movies that flew under the radar, including one hidden gem starring Emily Blunt.

If you’re looking for the best horror movies to help keep you company, there are three titles that seemingly flew under the radar: Laid to Rest, Found Footage 3D, and Wind Chill. If you like horror movies that are imaginative and offer something unique, then the titles below should fit your mood. Whether you’re in the mood for a slasher flick or a throwback ghost story, there are a few options available that you probably haven’t seen.

Laid to Rest

Currently available on Xfinity Streampix and VOD, a woman, simply known as “the girl” (Bobbi Sue Luther), wakes up to find herself in a coffin at a funeral home. Suffering from amnesia, the girl has no idea how she got there or who she is. A terrifying cat-and-mouse nail-biter plays out as a masked serial killer continues stalking the young girl.

This slasher film isn’t without its faults, but this should come as a welcome treat for those who like ’80s slashers. Writer and director Robert Hall was clearly a fan of that era of horror movies. The filmmaker does a great job of not revealing too much about the killer (mystery builds fear), instilling the right amount of humor, and ultimately giving us a story horror fans can get behind.

Wind chill

A young college student, once again simply known as “the girl” (Emily Blunt), and her new friend share a ride home for the holidays. But when they break down on an isolated road, they are soon stalked by a group of ghosts who died there decades before.

Though we seemingly get dozens of them every year, it seems that most ghost movies tend to disappoint horror audiences these days. One after another they are released, and they all seem to have the same rehashed material. But director Gregory Jacobs delivers an inventive ghost flick in Wind Chill.

This old-school story is not only thoughtful, but it’s actually creepy. With a great cast and brilliant direction, this straight-to-video movie should have seen the big screen. Wind Chill is available on VOD and it’s currently playing on Starz.

Found Footage 3D

Currently available on Shudder, this title did what movies like Scream and Cabin in the Woods successfully accomplished: they made a horror movie poking fun at genre tropes, but still found a way to instill fear among the fun. Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the most entertaining horror movies of 2016.

“When he’s hired to document the behind-the-scenes action of the low-budget horror movie Spectre of Death (‘the first 3D found-footage horror film’), an aspiring filmmaker packs up his camera and travels with the film’s crew to a creepy cabin in the woods. But as interpersonal issues threaten to topple the endeavor and the production spirals out of control, the fictional evil presence in their film begins appearing in the behind-the-scenes footage.”

Whip out your Shudder 3D glasses and rediscover @stevendegennaro‘s FOUND FOOTAGE 3D. Like SCREAM, FF3D takes a horror movie and populates it with people who are aware of all of the rules, tricks, and clichés of the genre. #ShudderH2H https://t.co/hnRjK0rNir pic.twitter.com/XqHpPs4Mj2 — Shudder (@shudder) April 22, 2018

From Laid to Rest to Found Footage 3D, some of the best horror movies are hidden gems.