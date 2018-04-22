K. Michelle fires back at Tamar Braxton on Twitter after Braxton warns women about the risks of plastic surgery.

K. Michelle fired back at Tamar Braxton after the fellow songstress made a seemingly innocent comment warning women about the dangers of obtaining discounted plastic surgery, according to Rolling Out.

K. Michelle’s diss came after Tamar Braxton’s appearance on the Steve Harvey Show, in which she warned women not to go under the knife if their plastic surgery is offered at a cheap or discounted rate.

The K. Michelle-Tamar Braxton feud dates back to 2012 and was reignited when Tamar answered Steve Harvey’s question about the risks of plastic surgery.

Tamar Braxton boldly denounced “discount” plastic surgery during a panel discussion that referenced K. Michelle, who has been hospitalized after removing her butt implants. K. Michelle risked performing her hit songs in a wheelchair as she recovers from the surgical procedure.

The Tamar & Vince star said that women should be very thorough in their research before picking a surgeon and to avoid buying their surgery on Groupon. The comment incited lots of laughter from Harvey’s studio audience.

“I just think that you have to do your research… But you can’t be thinking you’re gonna go ahead and have plastic surgery on Groupon. Ain’t no plastic surgery on sale!”

According to BET, K. Michelle was made aware of Tamar’s words of wisdom, presumed that Tamar was taking digs at her, and she immediately responded. K. Michelle didn’t directly include Tamar’s name in her tweet when she said, “You so called paid all that money and your nose is still doing the Gangsta lean,” but fans of the singer’s presumed who K. Michelle was talking about.

You so called paid all that money and your nose is still doing the Gangsta lean???? — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 19, 2018

It was reported that the two competing R&B singers began battling it out over reality star, Toya Wright. At the time, Tamar Braxton was very close to Wright and told K. Michelle that she was not letting Toya “live her fairytale” marriage to Memphitz. On VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, K. Michelle publicly accused Memphitz of physically and emotionally abusing her.

Melanin???? A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Mar 29, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

K. Michelle then retorted to Tamar’s pleas to allow Toya to enjoy her relationship and called the Braxton Family Values star a “muppet” multiple times. Ultimately, the singers made amends when Braxton shed a tear when she was a former host on The Real. The two women then performed together on the 2015 BET Awards with Patti LaBelle.

According to Rolling Out, K. Michelle called Tamar an “ugly face a– milk dud” and told her to “tell that to your left nostril broke joke.”

Earlier this year, K. Michelle opened up in a candid interview about her decision to get her butt implants removed. The “Kim K” singer sat with the ladies of The Real and revealed why she chose to get butt implants in the first place, and how they have become a hazard to her health.

Initially, K. Michelle said that she made the decision to get butt implants due to having insecurities, following trends, and because she felt that she needed to have a “huge butt” to receive love from others. K. Michelle admitted that she has always been curvy but said, “it wasn’t enough.”

“I thought, I want to take it to the extreme. I’m having trouble with men right now, maybe if I had a huge butt I’ll get even bigger love.”

K. Michelle said she visited a health professional to discover the reason she was struggling with chronic pain in the lower portion of her body. The R&B singer checked for lupus, but then discovered that the pain she was having could, in fact, be due to her butt enhancement, according to Essence magazine.

“We discovered that my butt is so big and my legs are not holding it… People don’t talk about that, though.”

While opening up about her new health discoveries with the ladies of The Real, K. Michelle said that she went to several doctors, but none were willing to operate on her.

“Imagine if you don’t have the money to get it out… You got these butt shots and you’re in pain, but you don’t have any money to get it out of you. They don’t tell you about that.”

In the past, K. Michelle had a separate tumultuous relationship with singer R. Kelly, but praised him as her mentor. K. Michelle says Kelly taught her everything about recording, how to write songs, and the importance of just focusing on music.

K. Michelle said she becomes disheartened when she reads stories about women speaking out about sexual assault and harassment and reads comments that claim that the women are lying.

“I was once that girl, like, ‘Somebody knows the truth, but ain’t nobody going to take up for me?’ It’s left me in a very funny place.”

The singer said she managed to get out of the situation, but it affected the way she loves herself and how she loves men. K. Michelle warned, “everything is not always what it seems, especially in the music business.”