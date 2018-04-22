Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Sparkly Bikini Top And Matching Pants For Beyonce’s Second Coachella Performance

Vanessa Hudgens always makes sure that she rocks some of the most eye-catching looks at Coachella. The 29-year-old High School Musical star has been using social media to show off her famous festival style, and this year’s outfits definitely aren’t disappointing fans of her edgy fashion sense.

On Sunday, Hudgens took to Instagram to share a few photos and videos of the outfit that she put together for Beyonce’s second Coachella performance. To kick off the music festival’s closing weekend, the actress rocked a sparkly look that Queen Bey would surely approve of. It consisted of a pair of black and diamante wide-leg pants with a matching belt and string bikini top that showed off her tiny waist. The $269 Aurora pant and $77 Kora bikini top are from the I.AM.GIA label.

Vanessa Hudgens’ “Beychella” look also included a black leather newsboy cap, blue light-up earrings, a butterfly choker, various necklaces, and a thin body chain. She shared a photo of her outfit that was snapped as the sun was setting behind her.

“My sparkly number had its moment! So fun lol this sunset tho,” Hudgens wrote.

The massive music festival fan also shared a short video clip of what her pants looked like when she was moving and grooving to some of Beyonce’s most beloved tunes. Her still photos don’t do justice to just how sparkly her outfit really was.

In another photo, Vanessa Hudgens showed off her beauty look. She kept the main focus on her eyes by putting on some extra-long falsies and slathering her eyelids with glitter. She chose two different colors of sparkly eyeshadow to complete her look, silver and pink.

“When you slap on a bunch of glitter for @beyonce of course,” Hudgens captioned her snapshot.

According to New Beauty, Vanessa Hudgens has said that she doesn’t hire a professional to do her makeup for Coachella; she prefers doing it herself. In fact, it’s something that she enjoys doing so much that she recently launched her own line of cosmetics with a musical festival theme.

Vanessa’s collaboration with SinfulColors includes an eyeshadow palette called “Palatable Pleasures.” The collection of nine different eyeshadows include some shades in bold hues, like bright purple and electric blue. Unfortunately, while some of the vibrant shadows do have a touch of shimmer, there are none that are quite sparkly enough for “Beychella.”