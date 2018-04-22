Kate Middleton’s Due Date Is Upon Us: Here Are Her 5 Best Pregnancy Looks

There is no bigger maternity style icon than Kate Middleton at the moment, and this was the case during her first pregnancy with Prince George and second with Princess Charlotte as well. All throughout her third pregnancy, millions across the world have looked to Kate for maternity wardrobe inspiration, just perhaps at a cheaper price.

The Duchess of Cambridge stayed beautifully conservative as always for her third pregnancy, indulging in stunning peacoats, plenty of empire-waisted gowns, and all sorts of patterns from color-block to floral. As noted by People, Kate became more relatable to pregnant mothers around the world as she recycled many wardrobe choices from her pregnancies with George and Charlotte. It’s unusual for celebrities, or anyone in the public arena, to repeatedly recycle their wardrobe, thus making Kate all the more normal.

Kate was very active when it came to public engagements in her third pregnancy, which meant more styles for admirers to gawk at. As usual, Kate stuck with some of her favorite designers, including Burberry, Jenny Packham, and Seraphine. Below are five of the Duchess’s greatest maternity looks for pregnancy number three.

Forest Green Catherine Walker coat

A perfect choice for St. Patrick’s Day 2018, Kate added Troy London faux fur cuffs and faux fur collar. The jacket was paired with black tights, black pumps, Kiki McDonough earrings, and a Gina Foster hat, which matched perfectly.

Andrew Parsons / Getty Images

Black Floral Print Orla Kiely Dress

While attending an event at the National Portrait Gallery, Kate stepped out in one of her most popular looks to date. Many noticed such a busy pattern was unusual for Kate, who traditionally sticks to solid colors, which made this choice all the more endearing.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Forest Green Jenny Packham Gown

Kate made headlines for her choice of gown at the 2018 BAFTA awards, not for the color that it was, but the color that it wasn’t. The BAFTAs were following the all-black tradition started by the Time’s Up movement, and when Kate showed up in green, many were left confused. Later it was revealed that royals are not allowed to show political affiliation in their wardrobe choices, but many believed the black sash on the dress was her way of supporting Time’s Up.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Blush Alexander McQueen Gown

Kate chose a stunning gown for dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway, earlier this year. It was one of Kate’s most glamorous looks in her third pregnancy.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Blue Lace Seraphine Dress

One of the most affordable dresses Kate has donned in her pregnancy is this empire-waisted Seraphine gown. At only $255, this dress was a favorite look of the duchess, which she recycled from pregnancy number two with Princess Charlotte.