Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 39th Birthday With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima And Family At Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian is making sure that the final year of her 30s is a memorable one with a little help from her 24-year-old model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Obviously, one measly birthday party isn’t enough for a Kardashian, so Kourtney has spent the last few days celebrating the start of her 39th year.

According to TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off the weekend by taking her boyfriend and her two eldest children with her ex, Scott Disick — Mason, 8, and Penelope, 5, — to Disneyland for some family fun.

Kris Jenner, 62, and her 37-year-old boyfriend, Corey Gamble, also joined the group. The couple was photographed riding Splash Mountain with Kourtney, Younes, and the kids. The crew also hopped aboard the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad train, and they had a blast cruising around on the Cars-themed Radiator Springs Racers attraction.

For her amusement park outing, Kourtney Kardashian dressed casually in a pair of black athletic pants and a light gray tank top with a black bra underneath. She completed her laid-back look with a pair of comfy sneakers. Penelope and Mason wore outfits that paid homage to Disney characters, with the former rocking a classic Mickey Mouse tee and the latter wearing a black Darth Vader shirt. Younes Bendjima opted for an all black ensemble consisting of a T-shirt, athletic pants, and New Balance trainers.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been dating since October, 2016. The two enjoyed a more intimate birthday celebration on Thursday by going “glamping” in a cozy Airstream trailer.

didn’t sleep home last night A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Apr 19, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

Kourtney shared a photo of their accommodations, which included a pretty big bed for such a small space. The trailer was located somewhere with a breathtaking mountain view, and Kourtney and Younes made the most of it by keeping their windows open in the morning.

Kourtney had a large pile of books stacked up on the foot of the bed, so she apparently spent some of her day relaxing and reading. On her Instagram Stories, she revealed that she got to chow down on a Minnie Mouse birthday cake during their trip.

woke up in an airstream A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 19, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT

According to People, Kourtney Kardashian actually kicked off her seemingly nonstop birthday celebration on Tuesday, one day before her April 18 birthdate. She was in Cleveland visiting Khloe Kardashian, who gifted her with a white frosted cake covered with strawberries and roses. The next day, her kids presented her with an ice cream cake while the family was enjoying a birthday lunch together at a restaurant in Malibu.

The cakes just kept on coming on Friday night when a few of Kourtney’s family members — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner — helped her celebrate yet again by throwing a party for her at home. Guests were served slices of a big berry-covered cake.

Surely no one tried to force more cake on Kourtney Kardashian during her Disneyland trip; she’s probably had enough of the sweet stuff to last her until she turns the big 4-0.