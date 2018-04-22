Kourtney Kardashian Dons Skimpy One-Piece To Promote Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian has partnered with sister Kylie for a new line of makeup.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have a new makeup collaboration debuting soon, and big sister Kourtney, who celebrated her 39th birthday this weekend, is pulling out all the stops to make the joint venture a significant success.

The Daily Mail reported that the oldest Kardashian sister promoted the new line, KOURT X KYLIE, wearing a skimpy, nude one-piece bathing suit revealing plenty of cleavage in the behind the scenes video.

Kourtney and Kylie look more like twins than sisters who are nearly two decades apart in age during their promotions for the new makeup line, which bodes well for older fans who might want to try the new shades, which debut on Tuesday, April 24. The new line consists of three eyeshadows and three lip kits, which will likely sell out quickly given Kylie’s previous lip kit success.

The sisters spent a year putting together this new makeup collaboration, and it is not the first time Kylie got together with one of her famous siblings to create a fun makeup line. Last year, she and Khloe, who recently gave birth to daughter True, released the KoKo collection. The collection consisted of two new cosmetic sets.

The smoking hot pictures featuring sultry new makeup look like an excellent way for the fit mother-of-three to kick off the last year of her 30s.

Kourtney is on fire, and last week she rocked the new cosmetic line and nothing else for V Magazine, according to an Us Weekly report. The new makeup palates consist of colors that help create typical, low-key Kourtney-like looks, as well as some fun shimmers for more glamorous looks, which she’s been experimenting with more lately.

The 39-year-old mother-of-three is dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima and successfully co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, according to People. From the looks of things, Kourtney is on the precipe of having her best year ever, which is nice to see.

While she has no plans of starting her own makeup line, if her collaboration with Kylie is a success, fans might see more options from the KOURT X KYLIE collection in the future.