Pregnant America Ferrera Swaps Grueling Workouts For Prenatal Yoga, ‘I Had To Slow Down’

Mom-to-be, America Ferrera, reveals how pregnancy has impacted her workout routine.

America Ferrera is a big fan of high impact workouts like SoulCycle, boxing, and competing in triathlons. In 2017, Ferrera, completed a 24.98-mile bike ride, .93 mile swim, and an exhausting 6.2 mile run in 3:49:48, according to Us Weekly.

Ferrera is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Piers and has decided to seek out less grueling ways to stay healthy and fit. The Superstore actress revealed that she has taken up prenatal yoga.

“I have a lot of friends who are pregnant right now, which is really lucky for me because we take really long, slow pregnant lady walks… We’ll just hike a little mountain and we’re done.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star will also be taking time off from work when the baby arrives. Ferrera is enjoying her new change of pace. America said that the new change is good for her because she is someone who likes to do a lot of things and being pregnant has forced her to slow down.

“It’s been really good for me… I’m somebody who likes to do a lot, sometimes to my own detriment, and this has forced me to slow down in a really healthy, good way and really be kinder to myself… and let this be a time when my body is doing something completely new and unique and letting it just do that.”

On December 31, The 34-year-old actress announced that she was pregnant and would be expecting her first child with her husband, 36-year-old Ryan Piers Williams.

The former Ugly Betty actress captioned the New Year’s Eve Instagram photo wearing bright 2018 glasses with her actor-director husband, Ryan, as she held a mini onesie that reads “mas besos (por favor).”

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!…. Wishing you #MasBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.”

Ryan and America met when he cast Ferrera in his student film while attending the University of Southern California.

America and Ryan have been together for a total of 12 years, according to Us Weekly. Last June, the couple celebrated their union with a beautiful trip to Ireland. The Superstore actress and the director got engaged in 2010. Ryan proposed to America with a 4-carat, round-cut diamond that totaled $70,000. On June 11, the couple married at the home of Vanessa Williams. The ceremony was officiated by her Ugly Betty co-star, Judith Light.

In 2010, the Los Angeles native revealed to People magazine that the couple connected on a professional level.

“We kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other.”

Due to starring in several popular films and television shows, it took America about 10 years to complete her bachelor’s degree in international relations.

Ferrera also recently made a cameo in Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” music video, in which she acted out scenes of infidelity, political turmoil, and murder.