Freeform’s ‘The Secret Life Of The American Teenager’ Is Leaving Netflix In May, 2018

Freeform's binge-worthy 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager' is leaving Netflix next month.

If you have Freeform’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager on your watch list or you are currently watching it, you are going to want to pick up the pace as it is scheduled for removal from the Netflix library on May 2, 2018.

Running from 2008 to 2013 with five seasons under its belt, The Secret Life of the American Teenager is recognized as one of the more notable Freeform TV series. While it has been five years since the series came to an end, the series has been a very popular binge-worthy teenage drama for Netflix subscribers. Unfortunately, Netflix is scheduled to remove this teenage drama from their library early next month.

For anyone who has never seen The Secret Life of the American Teenager, it focuses on the story of an unexpected teenage pregnancy staring Shailene Woodley. During band camp, Shailene’s character loses her virginity to a boy she barely knew. Woodley’s innocent character is somewhat naïve to the fact that she even had intercourse until she realizes she is pregnant shortly after school starts.

What’s On Netflix notes that Freeform, which is owned by Disney, has several other titles leaving Netflix, including Phineas and Ferb and Little Einsteins. With rumors of the Disney streaming platform in the process of being released sometime next year, it makes sense that Freeform titles are getting pulled from Netflix as their streaming license agreements come to an end. What’s On Netflix also points out the fact that Disney does have a stake in Hulu, a competing streaming service to Netflix. So, it is possible some of the titles being removed from Netflix could just to be shifting to Hulu.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager Leaving Netflix in May

Fortunately, those who have an interest in watching (or re-watching) the series have a little more than a week to binge through all five seasons before Netflix officially removes the title from their library.

What’s On Netflix does also point out that removal dates are always subject to change if Netflix is able to work out a new agreement with Freeform regarding the series and the streaming license before May 2, when the series is scheduled for removal.