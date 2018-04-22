White Sox Pitcher Danny Farquhar In Critical Condition After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage During Game

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar remains in critical condition after suffering from a brain hemorrhage.

Danny Farquhar suffered a horrifying moment during the Chicago White Sox game against the Houston Astros on Friday. While sitting in the dugout during the seventh inning, the White Sox relief pitcher suddenly fainted.

According to MLB.com, Danny Farquhar was taken to Rush University Medical Center. It was soon discovered that Farquhar suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm.

As of today, Danny Farquhar is stable, but listed in critical condition after suffering from a brain hemorrhage, according to Bleacher Report.

Coaches and players in the Chicago White Sox dugout immediately rushed to Danny Farquhar’s aid as the medical staff came. The ruptured aneurysm was cited as the initial cause of Farquhar’s brain hemorrhage.

The Chicago White Sox reliever came out in the sixth inning and faced four Houston Astros hitters. Everything seemed fine once Danny Farquhar returned to the White Sox dugout. All it took was for a few moments to pass before things turned frightening.

The injury Danny Farquhar suffered created a delay in the game. Eventually, the White Sox and Astros resumed playing. After a 10-0 defeat to the Astros, it was clear that the minds of White Sox players were on their fallen teammate.

The Chicago White Sox hung the No. 43 jersey that Danny Farquhar wears in their dugout for Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros. They honored Farquhar again on Sunday.

Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar in critical condition at Rush after suffering ruptured aneurysm in dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field last night https://t.co/7I8k6gnNL8 pic.twitter.com/jc99lE0VtH — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 21, 2018

MLB players, coaches, as well as their respective teams, have offered their support and well wishes for Danny Farquhar. There have been tweets and team releases issued hoping for a full recovery.

It is most likely that Danny Farquhar will pitch again for the Chicago White Sox this season, however, he will have to clear a few hurdles to be medically cleared.

There is no timetable for Danny Farquhar’s return. The Chicago White Sox have placed Farquhar on the 10-day disabled list, according to NBC Chicago. Farquhar could possibly return in a couple of weeks, but that is inconceivable given the severity of his brain hemorrhage.

The family of Danny Farquhar is asking for time and prayers during his recovery from a brain hemorrhage suffered Friday in the White Sox dugout. https://t.co/M2gh5AbZiC via @MLBBruceLevine pic.twitter.com/IbvgGCDuHU — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 22, 2018

The Chicago White Sox have called up right-handed pitcher Gregory Infante to take Danny Farquhar’s place on the roster. Infante will get a shot in the middle relief role that Farquhar held.

In a separate move, the Chicago White Sox took Kevan Smith off the 10-day disabled list and optioned him to Charlotte.

News regarding Danny Farquhar and his recovery will be updated by his family. Farquhar is stable, despite being in critical condition after suffering from a brain hemorrhage on a horrific night.