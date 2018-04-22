Three Of The Best So-Bad-They’re-Good Horror Movies That Are A Must-Watch For Genre Fans

Review of three horror movies that serve as a guilty pleasure, including one that ‘RiffTrax’ got a hold of.

While the majority of genre fans are looking for the best horror movies, there is a niche audience that appreciates the bad ones. Of course, there are plenty of horror movies that are outright horrible and have little to offer. But from time to time, audiences are treated to a cult hit that’s categorized as being so bad they’re good. Below are three titles of that subgenre that make for a lot of fun.

Birdemic: Shock and Terror

The fact that this horror movie was made is probably the only shock you will get from this outing. This movie is about a couple who must save humankind from a bunch of killer birds. Reportedly, this obviously self-financed film had a budget of less than $10,000. But after watching it, you will probably feel like there are too many zeros in that figure.

If you have ever been entertained by horror movies from the likes of Ed Wood, then buckle up for Birdemic. From cartoon animated birds to stuffed ones that are supposed to look alive, there is a lot of fun to be had with this horror romp. And for those that want an extra dose of laughter, RiffTrax, a show hosted by the former stars of Mystery Science Theater 3000, did a live episode covering Birdemic and it’s currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Frankenhooker

Because nothing says love like putting your dead girlfriend’s head on a hooker’s body. This is the only horror flick on the list that actually received positive reviews from critics. Unlike the other two movies listed, Frankenhooker is intentionally funny. And thanks to some uninspired acting and poor special effects, there is plenty of unintentional laughter to go around as well. As quoted by Bill Murray in the poster below, “if you only see one movie this year it should be Frankenhooker.”

With a shockingly positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, the site provides the premise for one of the best horror movies for a silly good time.

“The gruesome death of his girlfriend, Elizabeth, in a lawn mower accident inspires hobby scientist, Jeff Franken, to re-assemble her using Elizabeth’s head and a variety of body parts he has ‘harvested’ from a group of attractive New York City prostitutes.”

Reminder that Frankenhooker has one of the finest pull quotes ever on its poster. pic.twitter.com/L9NkRHNXMf — Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) May 6, 2016

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

In the ninth Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees possess a medical coroner. Marketed as the final installment (it wasn’t) of the famed horror franchise, at the time, fans were livid with this entry. But years later, like many horror movies of this subgenre, it has become a cult favorite.

Cool poster and ending aside, Jason Goes to Hell is an absolute train wreck. The acting is the pits, the story is ridiculous (that’s saying a lot given the franchise we’re dealing with), and since he has taken over someone else’s body, Jason himself is hardly in it (just at the very beginning and end). But years later, all those abysmal ingredients make for one heck of a so-bad-they’re-good installment.

From Birdemic to Jason Goes to Hell, some of the best entertainment is so-bad-they’re-good horror movies.