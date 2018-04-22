Tristan Thompson Reportedly Flirted With Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike In February, ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

He allegedly got very close to two girls at All-Star weekend, and one of them looked a lot like Khloe.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are facing new claims that the Cleaveland Cavaliers basketball player was less than faithful to the mother of his new baby girl while she was pregnant. This time, they’re coming from an article published in Us Weekly in which a source reported that Tristan was spotted flirting with models at All-Star Weekend in February. According to Us Weekly, the models’ names are Jasmine Rose and Maya Nova James.

“Two girls were hanging out with Tristan and his crew, some other basketball players and Canadian friends, at Avenue in L.A. during All-Star Weekend. The girls were at his table and Tristan was paying more attention to one of them, but he wasn’t all over her,” a source said to Us. “These girls are models and were in a fashion show for Angel Brinks that weekend and are shooting a show with her.”

Us Weekly reports that another source said that Tristan and the girls went to a hookah lounge. They revealed that Tristan wasn’t kissing the girls, but that he had his arm around Jasmine, who the source says could pass for a Khloe Kardashian look-alike. The “insider” went on to say that Tristan’s “body language” didn’t seem like someone who had a pregnant girlfriend.

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018

Us Weekly adds that Khloe did not stay home during All-Star weekend. She and Tristan were seen at the Klutch Sports Group More Than a Game dinner. According to Us, someone who was there said that Khloe and Thompson were only at the event for a short while but that they looked “happy together.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, and they have named her True Thompson. But the news of the birth was overshadowed by photos and videos that seemed to show Tristan kissing and flirting with girls, and in one case, inviting another woman back to his hotel room. Khloe went into labor shortly after the news of Tristan’s alleged cheating went public, but TMZ reports that she still allowed him into the delivery room so that he could witness the birth of their child.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have named their baby girl https://t.co/LFty1yw0c8 pic.twitter.com/xkoSy68j0z — billboard (@billboard) April 18, 2018

While there has been no confirmation yet on the status of Tristan and Khloe’s relationship in the wake of the cheating scandal, there are reports that one of the women that Tristan reportedly cheated with was approached to be on a reality TV show on VH1.

Another article on Us Weekly reports that the girl, Lani Blair, was scouted to appear in a show called Goal Diggers, which is being developed by Lala Anthony. However, a source told Us that Lani will not appear on the show.