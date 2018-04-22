Courtney Stodden Files For Divorce From Doug Hutchison, ‘This Is A New Chapter In My Life’

Courtney Stodden opens up about starting anew after filing for divorce from Doug Hutchison.

Courtney Stodden filed for divorce from Doug Hutchison after nearly seven years of marriage and is happy to begin a brand new chapter in her life. The once happy couple made headlines due to Stodden marrying Hutchison when she was 16-years-old and the actor was 51-years-old.

“This is a new chapter in my life. New beginnings and a fresh start. I’m pouring my heart into my music — and using that as a conduit to tell my story and share who I really am deep down… I’ve been through so much while being in the entertainment world and I’ve created an image that is almost bigger than life. I’m getting back to that girl underneath the persona and eager for people to get to know the real me through my songs.”

The pair went through a rough separation and legally split in February of 2017, according to People magazine. Hutchison and Courtney Stodden were legally separated but had not signed divorce papers. At the time, Stodden said that she wanted to take the divorce proceedings one step at a time because she loved Doug and the process was difficult for Hutchison.

“We are legally separated … it’s only been, like, two and a half months…. I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him… it’s extremely sensitive.”

Courtney Stodden and ex-husband, Doug Hutchison, during happier times. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The couple lived together for some time until Doug moved to Michigan and the two decided to officially split and move apart.

Hutchison said that the couple decided to split because Stodden wanted to see other men, according to Fox News. It was also reported that Stodden celebrated her split from Hutchison by throwing a Las Vegas divorce party.

However, People magazine reported that Doug and Courtney officially called it quits months after Stodden suffered a miscarriage in 2016. According to Stodden, the miscarriage had “deeply” affected their marriage.

In early March, Stodden packed up her things and moved out of the couple’s old Beverly Hills home.

Since filing for divorce from Hutchison, Stodden has posted a series of sexy selfies and even showed off her new pierced belly button.

On Tuesday, Stodden shared a photo wearing nothing but a nude bra and black thong. Stodden reprimanded haters who have fat-shamed her for gaining a few extra pounds.

“I’ve been fat shamed… slut shamed… skinny shamed… called every name in the book… and I’m still standing — ladies, we’re stronger than words thrown!”

Previously, the Celebrity Big Brother alum and Hutchison separated back in 2013 but reconciled nine months later.

Back in February, Stodden took to her Instagram account to post a video in which she publicly pleaded for a reconciliation with her husband of seven years, 57-year-old Doug Hutchison. Courtney’s pleas have come one week before the once controversial couple’s divorce was supposed to be finalized, according to People magazine.

“I need this man back in my life. I need him to come help me. I need him to want our marriage to work. He’s been my only solid rock. Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love.”

Hutchison said that he didn’t understand Stodden’s sudden cry to get back together, especially since the model had been linked to other men since their split.

Wedding season… @courtneyastodden #sedona A post shared by Chris Sheng (@thechrissheng) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT

Surprisingly, Hutchinson said that he begged Courtney to move to Michigan to live with him.

“I still begged her to come to Michigan and work on our marriage, and she wouldn’t. And that spoke volumes to me.”

According to the Daily Mail, soon after Courtney’s public pleas for reconciliation, Hutchison said that Courtney changed her mind.

“Then she changed her mind again. Ultimately I want her to be happy first and foremost. I love her with all my heart, we are soulmates and I will always love her.”

Hutchison admitted that being married to Courtney was difficult.

Evening vibes #picoftheday #selfie A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 23, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

“I don’t think even Superman could be married to that woman.”

According to Hutchison, he said that Courtney doesn’t really love Chris Sheng.

“He is in for a huge and painful loss. Court has told me she is not in love with him.”

According to Fox News, Stodden told her ex-husband that Sheng gave Courtney an allowance of $10,000 a month to live in a mansion in Hollywood. According to Doug Hutchison, Courtney doesn’t have any money and Sheng started paying her rent. Hutchison added that Stodden wants to stay in Hollywood because she’s “addicted to fame.”

Fire side #selfie A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 1, 2018 at 11:48pm PDT

Nonetheless, Hutchison said that Courtney Stodden will always have a place in his heart.

Stodden, who is on medication for her mental health disorder, feels that she can no longer rely on Hutchison for emotional support and has since turned to music to lift her spirits.