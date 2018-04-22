Jason Duggar Turns 18, Fans Wonder When He’s Going To Get Married

Jason Duggar turned 18 yesterday, and Duggar fans know what that means. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 12th child is now old enough to court, get married, and start a family of his own. However, no potential love interest for the teen can be seen in the birthday party photos that his family recently shared on social media.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Duggar family marked Jason’s big milestone by sharing an Instagram photo of the smiling 18-year-old holding his special homemade birthday treat. Some members of the Duggar family don’t like cake, but the creator of the dessert served at Jason’s birthday party found a way to appeal to these picky eaters by filling a cake pan with ice cream and topping it with crumbled-up cookies and chocolate drizzle.

According to the Duggar Family Blog, the Duggars celebrated Jason’s birthday a bit early because they had to leave for a family conference in Big Sandy, Texas. However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar made sure to share a special message for their son on the actual date of his birth. Naturally, they also shared it with their fans on social media.

The Duggars also shared a few photos from Jason’s birthday party on their family Facebook page. They included snapshots of 8-year-old Josie and 12-year-old Johannah chowing down on ice cream cake, as well as a photo of Michelle Duggar standing beside Jason with the party guests gathered around them. Michelle appeared to be entertaining everyone with one of her famous birthday speeches.

Joy-Anna Duggar made a rare appearance in another snapshot. She and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have shared very few photos or family updates on social media since welcoming their first child back in February.

As reported by Us Weekly, Joy-Anna Duggar was 19 years old when she and Austin Forsyth announced that they were courting, and she was a wife and mother just a year and three months later. Some Duggar fans think Jason may also be on the fast track to becoming a parent. They responded to the news about another Duggar entering adulthood by speculating on how long it will be before Jason has a wife and baby.

“Next week they will announce he’s courting, [three] months later the wedding. [Two] months after the baby announcement,” wrote one fan.

The Duggars have never said that there’s a particular age that their kids are allowed to begin courting. However, none of the Duggar kids whose courtships have been publicly disclosed were younger than 18 when they made their courtship announcements.

With Jason turning 18, there are currently five Duggar children who are single and old enough to court. The other four are the family’s two sets of twins: 28-year-old Jana and John David, and 19-year-old Jedidiah and Jeremiah.