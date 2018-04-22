Full Card For Impact Wrestling ‘Redemption’: Aries Vs. Pentagon Jr. Vs. Fenix, And More

Full card for 'Redemption,' including an exciting knockouts match that was just added.

On Sunday, April 220, Impact Wrestling’s Redemption will air live from the Impact Zone in Orlando on pay-per-view and on the FITE network at 8 p.m. ET. Redemption initially featured seven matches on the card, but as Wrestling Inc. reported, Impact Wrestling recently added an exciting knockouts match. The main event for Redemption was originally going to be Alberto El Patron challenging Austin Aries for the Impact Wrestling World Championship, but after El Patron was released from the company, the card was changed to a triple threat match.

This is the first pay-per-view from the company since Don Callis and Scott D’Amore became the new executive vice presidents of Impact Wrestling last December. Since then, many fans feel there have been great improvements in the company. The last few months of action has definitely been entertaining, and they have done a great job of building angles for tonight’s card.

Austin Aries vs. Fenix vs. Pentagon Jr. (World Championship)

With little doubt, “A-Double” taking on Alberto would have been a solid match. And while it’s never pleasant to have to change an announced booking for the world title, this change looks like it could have been for the better.

Lucha Underground staples Fenix and Pentagon Jr. are real-life brothers that have phenomenal chemistry together in the ring. This trio squared off at WrestleCon in early April and Pentagon Jr. won the non-title match. Will the champion be able to gain some redemption?

Allie vs. Su Yung (Knockouts Championship)

Su Yung debuted in Impact Wrestling and was immediately booked into an angle to try to takeout the knockouts champion. Looking to redeem herself after the beat-down, Allie attacked Su on Thursday’s Impact in a pull-apart. Tonight, the two will face off in a title match that may steal the show.

Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams (X Division Championship)

Petey Williams is using the championship contract he won at Feast or Fired to take on reigning champion Matt Sydal. These two gifted athletes face each other in what many fans consider the most highly-anticipated title match of the night.

LAX vs. Scott Steiner and Eli Drake (Tag Team Championship)

Recently, Scott Steiner had some sharp words for Konnan and LAX. Can Steiner and Drake find chemistry in the ring together to become the new champions, or will LAX retain the titles and give Steiner a receipt?

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan

It’s fire versus ice as “Girl on Fire” Kiera Hogan will face the “Ice Queen” Taya Valkyrie. This intriguing match was just added to the Impact Wrestling Redemption lineup, and the company is advertising it as a chance for one of these knockouts to prove themselves worthy for a title shot “in the near future.”

Aerostar vs. Drago

More Lucha Underground-like action as these two awe-inspiring wrestlers face off in a rematch of their WrestleCon bout.

House of Hardcore six-man tag team match: Sami Callihan and oVe vs. Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, and Moose

As most hardcore matches that feature Dreamer, this is likely going to be the most violent confrontation of the night.

Dezmond Xavier vs. Ishimori vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Trevor Lee

Impact Wrestling certainly isn’t holding back on creating interesting matches for Redemption, and this one-fall-to-finish match promises to be thrilling from beginning to end.