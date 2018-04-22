Heidi Montag Talks Lauren Conrad Feud, ‘Everyone Thought I Was This Bad Friend And A Bad Person’

MTV's 'The Hills' alum Heidi Montag revealed that she was frustrated that fans were 'Team Lauren.'

Heidi Montag revealed that during her time filming MTV’s hit reality series, The Hills, she was frustrated that devoted fans took sides as her friendship with co-star Lauren Conrad took a turn for the worse, according to People magazine.

In 2005, Heidi met Lauren Conrad, who was a lead character in MTV’s hit reality series, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County at the time. Heidi met Conrad while she was studying at San Francisco’s Academy of Art University. The 31-year-old new mom said that The Hills was filmed during a time in which people took reality television very seriously. The reality series aired for a total of six seasons between the years of 2006 to 2010. Montag said that fans became emotionally invested in Lauren.

“There was a lot of Team Lauren… And it was just a different time when people took reality TV very seriously. They were invested in Lauren emotionally, because she had come from Laguna Beach and was the narrator for each episode.”

While filming, Montag said that it was frustrating that many assumed that she was a “bad friend and bad person,” according to People magazine.

“It was especially challenging when everyone was against my relationship [with now-husband Spencer Pratt]. The Hills machine was so powerful, and it was impossible to get over. The money definitely made it a little bit easier, but the repercussions were really hard.”

Heidi Montag revisits past emotions of feeling like ‘the bad guy’ while filming MTV’s hit reality series, ‘The Hills.’ Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Montag said that she misses her previous lifestyle that MTV checks afforded her and said it was “really fun going to the bank.”

“That was really fun, going to the bank… It was such a different carefree time in my life.”

Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag have since moved on with their lives. Both of the former reality television stars have gotten married and have become new moms.

Lauren Conrad, 32, married lawyer William Tell while Heidi married her high school sweetheart, Spencer Pratt. Montag welcomed her son, Gunner, into the world just six months ago. She reminisced on her life before giving birth to her son.

“It’s weird to think I was a person before Gunner… I’m not ready to share him.”

Heidi Montag admits it was hard to be viewed as the bad guy in her feud with #TheHills costar Lauren Conrad.

https://t.co/loy4i763he — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 6, 2018

“The most sleep I get is two hours — sometimes three… I’m usually up every hour with Gunner, it’s really intense. Gunner’s given me a whole new strength that I didn’t know. I feel like I am stronger than I’ve ever been emotionally. At the end of the day, I’m his mom, and that’s my main priority.”

Although Montag may miss her previous checks from filming The Hills, she may have been too busy being a mom to Gunner to make it to The Hills reunion.

Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt 'Pulled Out' of The Hills Reunion https://t.co/AvXtHDAdWU — People (@people) April 4, 2018

During an interview on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, Kristin Cavallari revealed that she was “ready” to get back together with her Hills castmates. However, the plug was pulled on the reunion special because two people backed out, according to People magazine.

“Truth be told, they were trying to get us all together… Then two people pulled out.”

McCarthy tried to guess if it was Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. Cavallari said, “No comment.”

Like @KristinCav said it’s a contract thing… we want one! https://t.co/9eaumRPCAm — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 3, 2018

McCarthy went on to say that she wouldn’t be surprised if it was the married couple because “they need money.” Cavallari stated that they couldn’t do it for a “specific reason.”

McCarthy jokingly asked, “God?,” to which Cavallari responded, “Yeah! Pretty much. No, they have another contract so they’re not able to do it. I’m spilling all the beans today.”

For now, Heidi and Spencer continue to focus on their son, Gunner. The couple said that they have yet to decide whether they want their son to grow up in California, “where you’re not as sheltered,” or move to Colorado — where he’d be exposed to “different values.”

Montag said that she has a lot of hopes and dreams for her little boy and wants him to succeed in life without living in the shadows of the “Speidi” legacy that she and Spencer created.