Nashville Waffle House Shooting: 4 Dead As Police Search For Alleged Nude Gunman

At a Nashville-area Waffle House restaurant, a man allegedly opened fire with a rifle at about 3:30 a.m., killing four and wounding several others.

Metro Nashville cops are currently conducting a manhunt for a 29-year-old individual described as a person of interest who allegedly arrived at the eatery at Murfreesboro Pike in a vehicle registered to an Illinois address but who fled from the scene on foot.

ABC News provided an initial summary of what happened this morning at the Nashville Waffle House outlet.

“Police said the suspect was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting. A patron managed to wrestle away the rifle being used by the suspect, police said.”

Founded in 1955 in the Atlanta area and still headquartered there, the Waffle House breakfast food chain and purported cultural icon has more than 2,000 locations operating 24/7 in 25 states, with a primary focus on the south.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed two people outside the restaurant with an AR-15 before entering the establishment, Nashville’s NewsChannel5 reported. One victim shot inside the Waffle House store that is located about 12 miles from downtown Nashville in the town of Antioch apparently died at the scene, while another passed away at a hospital.

Cops are telling local residents to keep their doors locked but also to call police if they spot a naked man (who may now be wearing a pair of black pants) wandering around the area, CNN reported. A police spokesman described the customer who disarmed the alleged assailant as a hero.

Several persons injured in the Waffle House shooting are currently receiving treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Waffle House indicated that a team from its Atlanta headquarters is on the way to Nashville. In a statement about the shooting, Waffle House added these comments, ABC News reported.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share… This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family.”

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

A police spokesman provides local media with an update on the investigation in the video clip below.

This is a fast-moving, developing story. Please check back with the Inquisitr for updates on the Nashville Waffle House shooting as they emerge.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018