Nashville Waffle House Shooting: 4 Dead As Police Search For Alleged Nude Gunman

In a Nashville-area Waffle House restaurant, a man allegedly opened fire with a rifle at about 3:30 a.m., killing four and wounding several others.

Metro Nashville cops are currently conducting a manhunt for a 29-year-old individual described as a person of interest who allegedly arrived at the eatery at Murfreesboro Pike in a vehicle registered to an Illinois address but who fled from the scene on foot.

ABC News provided an initial summary of what happened this morning at the Nashville Waffle House outlet.

“Police said the suspect was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting. A patron managed to wrestle away the rifle being used by the suspect, police said.”

Founded in 1955 in the Atlanta area and still headquartered there, the Waffle House chain and purported cultural icon has more than 2,000 locations in 25 states, with a primary focus on the south.

The suspect allegedly shot and killed two people outside the restaurant with an AR-15 before entering the establishment, Nashville’s NewsChannel5 reported

Cops are telling local residents to keep their doors locked but also to call police if they spot a nude man wandering around the area, CNN reported. A police spokesman described the customer who disarmed the alleged assailant as a hero.

Several persons injured in the Waffle House shooting are currently receiving treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Waffle House indicated a team from its Atlanta headquarters was on the way to Nashville. In a statement about the shooting, Waffle House added these comments, ABC News reported.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share… This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family.”

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

This is a fast-moving, developing story. Please check back with the Inquisitr for updates on the Nashville Waffle House shooting as they emerge.